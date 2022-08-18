2. Saved

"One could be unkind and describe Saved as a triumph of the mundane – its few, sub-Ivor Cutler songs about shopping or finding a sock flag after a while, but it is Leak’s quaint yet ingeniously deployed array of pre-digital technology that fascinates: not quite hand-knitted, though one wouldn’t be too surprised for the Clangers to appear amid its cheerfully bleeping and blooping keyboards." Jim Gilchrist on Saved (ZOO Southside Studio (Venue 82), until 28 August)

Photo: Contributed