Edinburgh in August is a city transformed, with the various festivals sprinkling showbiz sparkle over Scotland’s Capital.

Each year sees a host of famous faces take to the stage perform at the Fringe or International Festival, have a chat at the International Book Festival, or walk the red carpert at the International Film Festival.

This year the likes of Richard E. Grant, Miriam Margoyles, Damian Lewis, Alan Cumming. Kelly Macdonald an Lulu have delighted audiences.

Of course, plenty of other celebrities just visit the city to enjoy a few shows and the unique atmosphere offered by the Festival City.

Here are 10 of the biggest names seen on the streets of Edinburgh in the last few weeks.

1 . Karen Gillan Hollywood star Karen Gillan, who was born in Inverness, was spotted enjoying a drink in George Square Gardens. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden recently got married to Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan. Both have been spotted around Edinburgh - Ronan was in town for the premiere of her new film The Outrun, while Lowden is appearing in play The Fifth Step at the Edinburgh International Festival. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Eddie Izzard Standup and actor Eddie Izzard is a patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been seen catching a few shows during August. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Phoebe Waller-Bridge Another official Fringe ambassador, Phoebe Waller-Bridge premiered her stage show Fleabag in Edinburgh before going on to make it into a smash hit television programme. She's been back this year to see a few shows and had chatted to performers to offer advice and encouragement. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Photo Sales