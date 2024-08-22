No London or Scottish comics in running for coveted prize

The woman in charge of Edinburgh's biggest award has hailed a landmark moment for the industry as she announced that male comics are in the minority among the contenders for the £10,000 prize.

Three female comics and a non-binary performer have made the seven-strong shortlist for the longest-running best comedy show honour at the Fringe, which has been running since 1981.

Nica Burns is director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Edinburgh Comedy Awards director Nica Burns said growing confidence among female comics had been the key to a major shift in the awards shortlists - traditionally dominated by male comics – in recent years. She has suggested this is the first year that no London-based comics have made the final shortlist.

Ms Burns highlighted the growing trend for international performers, with two Australians - Josh Glanc and Rueben Kaye - and an American (Natalie Palamides) making the shortlist, along with an Irish comic (Catherine Bohart).

Two Yorkshire comics, Amy Gledhill and Chris Cantrill, are nominated after being shortlisted in 2022 with their double act The Delightful Sausage, while non-binary Nottingham stand-up Sarah Keyworth is also in contention. However, there was another disappointing year for Scottish comedy with no home-grown talents making the list.

This year’s nominees were drawn from 563 eligible shows for the best show award, which has previously been won by the likes of Steve Coogan, Frank Skinner, Sean Hughes, Al Murray, Daniel Kitson, Tommy Tiernan, David O’Doherty and Russell Kane.

Bridget Christie became only the third female solo performer - after Jenny Eclair and Laura Solon - to win the main award when she was recognised in 2013.

Other female and non-binary winners and nominees since then have included Sara Pascoe, Sarah Kendall, Hannah Gadsby, Elf Lyons, Rose Matafeo, Jessica Fostekew, Lauren Pattison, Ania Magliano and Jordan Gray.

Ms Burns said: “There has definitely been a gradual shift in recent years. We have had women nominated every year over the last decade and I don’t see that changing. It’s a long time since we’ve had an all-male shortlist.

"The big changes have been confidence and acceptance that women can do everything that men can. Festivals like this have also made a big difference as it offers opportunities away from the environment of comedy clubs, which can be tough."

The awards have recognised a “TikTok comic” for the first time, with former carpet fitter Jack Skipper one of five nominees for the best newcomer award, along with Abby Wambaugh, Demi Adejuyigbe, Jin Hao Li and Joe Kent-Walters.

Ms Burns added: “The thing about TikTok is that you are only really doing short clips about two or three minutes long. It’s quite a big leap between that and doing your own hour-long show. It’s hard to write that amount of material.