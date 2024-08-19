2 . Musical – Diary of a Gay Disaster

Diary of a Gay Disaster is a new musical which follows Ellis as she wakes up from a fever dream created by gods of sapphic desire. After seeing the 5-star Fringe show, The Scotsman’s reviewer states that it is so expertly crafted that you are along for the ride fully, regardless of demographic. Diary of a Gay Disaster is on at Underbelly, Cowgate until August 25. | Stephen Glass