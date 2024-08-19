Audiences at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe have been treated to shows of all varieties, from comedy to dance.
From award favourites like Sarah Keyworth to comedians such as Garry Starr - who has not one, but two 5 star shows - The Scotsman’s reviewers have been out in force since the festival began.
Here are all of the Edinburgh Fringe shows that Scotsman reviewers have given 5-stars, including comedians, musicals, dance and theatre performances.
1. Comedy – Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here
A favourite for the Edinburgh Comedy Award, non-binary comedian Sarah Keyworth’s show My Eyes Are Up Here. Described by The Scotsman’s reviewer as “a perfect comedy show for difficult times”, it is a show that Fringe festival goers should absolutely try and see. Sarah Keyworth will be performing at Monkey Barrel Comedy until August 25. | Getty Images
2. Musical – Diary of a Gay Disaster
Diary of a Gay Disaster is a new musical which follows Ellis as she wakes up from a fever dream created by gods of sapphic desire. After seeing the 5-star Fringe show, The Scotsman’s reviewer states that it is so expertly crafted that you are along for the ride fully, regardless of demographic. Diary of a Gay Disaster is on at Underbelly, Cowgate until August 25. | Stephen Glass
3. Dance – Rêves
Six talented young men from Ukraine put on a show which sees them combine juggling, acrobatics, physical theatre and dancing in Rêves, which means “dream”. Taking audiences on a journey from their lives as young boys to the realities of their home becoming a warzone, it is an impactful show. Rêves is on at Assembly Roxy until August 25. | Contributed
4. Dance – Ten Thousand Hours
Ten Thousand Hours, named so for the amount of time it takes to hone a skill, is a five-star Fringe show by contemporary circus troupe Gravity & Other Myths. With remarkably friendly and approachable performers, you will be enthralled throughout regardless of how nail biting it feels. Ten Thousand Hours is on at Assembly Hall until August 24. | Contributed