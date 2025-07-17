Edinburgh Fringe Circus 2025: Here are 11 jaw-dropping circus shows to enjoy this year

1 . Circa: Wolf

Underbelly's Circus Hub at the Meadows is where some of the most spectacular shows take place in traditional circus tents - so we make no apology for including several of their shows in this list. First up is the latest show from Aussie performing arts company Circa, real Fringe favourites who have performed in front of more than two million people around the world. 'Wolf' is the latest spectacular from the group. "Known for their innovative and emotionally resonant performances, this troupe redefine the boundaries of modern circus and 'Circa: Wolf' has captivated audiences with its physicality and exploration of primal human instincts." Catch the thrills and spills at The Lafayette at the Circus Hub from August 1-23. | Contributed