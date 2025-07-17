Edinburgh Fringe Circus 2025: Here are 11 jaw-dropping circus shows to enjoy this year

It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 1-25 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,352 show across 265 venues, from comedy and music, to theatre and spoken word.
In recent years circus has become a bigger part of the Fringe than ever - thanks in no small part to the Underbelly establishing a Circus Hub on the city’s Meadows.
Here are 11 of the most eye-catching circus shows you can enjoy this August - you can buy tickets for them at the Fringe website.
1. Circa: Wolf
Underbelly's Circus Hub at the Meadows is where some of the most spectacular shows take place in traditional circus tents - so we make no apology for including several of their shows in this list. First up is the latest show from Aussie performing arts company Circa, real Fringe favourites who have performed in front of more than two million people around the world. 'Wolf' is the latest spectacular from the group. "Known for their innovative and emotionally resonant performances, this troupe redefine the boundaries of modern circus and 'Circa: Wolf' has captivated audiences with its physicality and exploration of primal human instincts." Catch the thrills and spills at The Lafayette at the Circus Hub from August 1-23. | Contributed
2. 360 ALLSTARS
This 'everything including the kitchen sink show' has sold out shows on Broadway and the Sydney Opera House, and been seen by over two million people. There's BMXing, basketball, breakdancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, drumming and plenty more. If there's something that you don't like on stage then, don't worry, something else will be along in a second. Catch it at the Assembly Hall from July 31-August 25. | Contributed
3. Delusional – I Killed a Man
Circus doesn't always have to involve spectacular feats performed by groups of acrobats. 'Delusional - I Killed' a man occupied the blurry line between circus and physical theatre. It's a "contemporary circus solo that embarks on a trans woman's journey. The show explores the haunting feeling of having murdered one's former self, a common experience for many trans people when leaving their assigned gender behind." Diana Salles tells the story through aerial silks, dance, singing and physical theatre. It's at Summerhall from July 31-August 24. | Contributed
4. Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett
Bernie Dieter, the acclaimed queen of Weimar punk cabaret, is set to make an eagerly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe with her latest show Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett. Renowned for her one-of-a-kind blend of live music, circus, and comedy, Dieter curates a lineup which has seen sword swallowers, aerialists, fire-breathers, perform alongside her and her live punk jazz band. See her at The Beauty at Underbelly’s Circus Hub from August 1-23. | Contributed