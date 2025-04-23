QMU’s rising stars to light up stage at Traverse Theatre

Future faces of stage and screen will dazzle audiences with a live theatrical performance at The Traverse Theatre this month in Queen Margaret University’s Acting and Performance Showcase.

Produced at the end of every academic year, the showcase is an opportunity for family, friends, industry experts and the general public to witness the emerging and versatile talent of the BA (Hons) Acting and Performance graduating cohort at QMU, just before they step out into the working world of the creative industries.

This year’s showcase promises an imaginative and high-energy performance, featuring a diverse selection of scenes directed by Bruce Strachan, Lecturer in Acting and Performance at QMU. It’s a true celebration of collaboration — a core value within QMU’s Performing Arts department. Students will work together to bring the production to life, from stage management and technical support to costume and wardrobe design.

Marion Scott, Programme Leader for Acting and Performance at QMU, said: “The Acting Showcase is always an exciting pinnacle that marks the end of the academic year – not just for our graduates, but for everyone who has supported their journey.

QMU Showcase 2025 brochure

“For the Tuesday evening show on 29 April, our talented 3rd year students will be joining us to perform some devised pieces, followed by songs and some award presentations. After the interval, our 4th year students will present a selection of scenes and songs, interwoven with showreel-style monologue and duologue film clips displaying the versatility of their talents. These clips were produced by Roddy Walker— a QMU graduate who is now an award-winning documentary filmmaker and Company Director of RWP.media.

“What audiences will see is the result of rigorous practice, risk-taking, the honing of their craft and a genuine commitment to exploring what performance can be. It’s also a reminder of the importance of new voices and perspectives in the arts – and these students have plenty to say!”

The QMU Acting and Performance Showcase is also an invaluable opportunity to introduce the graduating cohort to the industry — particularly the agents, casting directors, and artistic directors invited to the show.

Marion continued: “For the Wednesday matinee on 30 April, we will be joined by an array of creative professionals. After the showcase, students will have the chance to network with these experts – a fantastic opportunity which could offer them a real springboard for their acting careers.

Acting Showcase student performers

“We’re also delighted to be partnering once again with the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh — a perfect stage for our new emerging talent to take their first steps into the professional world.”

QMU’s BA (Hons) Acting and Performance Showcase will take place at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh on Tuesday 29 April at 7.30pm and Wednesday 30th April at 1.30pm.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the bundles of creativity and acting prowess of tomorrow’s talent as they take centre stage in Scotland’s capital city.

Book your ticket on the Traverse Theatre website.