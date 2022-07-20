It’s a little over two weeks until a welcome return for the various Edinburgh festivals after two years of cancellations and scaled-back events due to the global pandemic.

This is the time when people looking forward to the cultural feast are scrutinising the programmes to work out their schedules – calculating how long it’ll take to walk between venues to enure they can see as much as possible.

While you have multiple chances to see most shows during the three week Edinburgh Festival Fringe – booking a ticket after a recommendation in a queue or a glowing review – there are also many one-off and limited run shows.

From late-night parties and immersive theatre, to podcasts and famous faces trying out new material, these shows are one of the things that make the Fringe Festival so special.

Sometimes they are added at the last minute with little in the way of promotion, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on venues’ websites for any additions.

We’ve had a look through the programme and picked out 11 of these gems that have been announced so far.

1. The Wrestling The brainchild of Fringe favourites Max & Ivan, the fourth instalment of The Wrestling will this year take place at the Assembly Hall on Tuesday, August 23, at 11pm. See big name standup comedians enter the ring to take on genuine wrestlers in a night you're unlikely to forget. The trash talk has already started on Twitter, with John Robins, Joe Lycett and Mae Martin amongst those vying for the championship belt. There will be plenty of twists, turns, surprises - and hilarious commentary - before a new champion is crowned for the first time since 2015. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. The Duncan and Judy Murray Show Scottish comedian Chris Forbes went viral playing Andy and Jamie Murray's imaginary non-tennis playing brother Duncan alongside Murray mum Judy. Now the pair are set to take to the stage for the first time in The Duncan and Judy Murray show, hosted by Des Clarke and featuring "special guests, Q&As and a desperate attempt from Duncan to win his mum's approval". So far only two shows have been announced on Sunday, August 21, at 2pm and Saturday, August 27, at 12.30pm. Both are currently sold out but look out for extra tickets, or more shows, becoming available. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. John Kearns John Kearns is the only performer to have won both the Best Newcomer and main prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. You'll have a couple of limited chances to see what all the fuss is about this year. He's got a work in progress show at 1.25pm from August 22-27, and will also be doing a late night show with fellow comic Pat Cahill at 11.20pm on Monday, August 22, and Tuesday, August 23. Both shows are at the Monkey Barrel. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. The Twist...? She's Gorgeous New Yorker Catherine Cohen won the Best Newcomer Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2019 for the classy character comedy of 'The Twist...? She's Gorgeous', which was later turned into a Netflix special. She's back for one (late) night only, at the Pleasance Grand at 11.20pm on Friday, August 12. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales