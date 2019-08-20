Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus Review, Out, Summerhall (26), Edinburgh

There is an audaciousness to this two-hander that you can’t help admire, frustrating though it is at times.

***

Rachael Young and marikiscrycrycry (aka New York-born dance artist Malik Nashad Sharpe) are already in the zone when we enter the theatre. A heavy dance beat ushers us in (ear plugs provided for those with sensitive ears) and the atmosphere is dark and clubby.

There is so much sensuality, sexuality and sass in their movement, it feels almost wrong to watch them – like being a voyeur in a sex club. But there is also a proud defiance, a celebration of the human body, the skin we’re in and the lives we lead.

Young and marikiscrycrycry set out to explore the need to fit in – to be ‘black enough, straight enough, Jamaican enough’. And although this is pertinent to them, there’s a universality to the desire to be ourselves meeting daily compromise.

Laced with spoken word snatches of homophobic/transphobic dogma, the beat drives on, as the duo pull on some high heeled shoes and become almost machine-like in their repetition. The decision to spend 20 minutes peeling and cutting up oranges is questionable, though – and if there’s a valid reason for it, it’s unclear here.

Until 25 August

