Edinburgh Fringe 2019: The Funniest Joke winners from the last ten years

A Swedish surrealist comedian and children’s author has won an annual competition to find the funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe with a one-liner about vegetables.

Olaf Falafel, who has previously been shortlisted for the award, said finally walking away with Dave's "Funniest Joke of The Fringe" trophy after his seventh run of shows at the festival was a career highlight.

His vegetable-based winning joke, which was shortlisted alongside nine others, went: “I keep randomly shouting out ‘broccoli’ and ‘cauliflower’ – I think I might have florets.”

The pun was deemed the best of this year’s festival by 2,000 voting members of the public, after being shortlisted by a panel of comedy critics attending the Fringe.

But how does Falafel’s joke compare to the previous award-winning gags?

Here are all the winners of the award over the past ten years:

“Hedgehogs. Why can’t they just share the hedge?” - Dan Antopolski (2009)

“I’ve just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I’ll tell you what, never again.” - Tim Vine (2010)

“I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.” - Nick Helm (2011)

“You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks.” - Stewart Francis (2012)

“I heard a rumour that Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar. Could be a Chinese Wispa.” - Rob Auton (2013)

“I decided to sell my Hoover… well it was just collecting dust.” - Tim Vine (2014)

“I just deleted all the German names off my phone. It’s Hans free.” - Darren Walsh (2015)

”My dad suggested I register for a donor card, he’s a man after my own heart.” - Masai Graham (2016)

“I’m not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.” - Ken Cheng (2017)

“Working at the Jobcentre has to be a tense job – knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day.” - Adam Rowe (2018)