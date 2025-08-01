Edinburgh Fringe Dance reviews: Because You Never Asked | Dansa Rickshaw

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because You Never Asked

Summerhall (Venue 26)

★★★★☆

On both a personal and political level, this poignant new show from Quebec company We All Fall Down, touches us deep within. The dismissal of older relatives is something many families are guilty of, missing out on the treasure trove of memories stored within them. It was certainly the case with Roger White, the composer and co-creator of Because You Never Asked. Growing up, he was unaware of the challenging circumstances in which his grandmother Marianna Clark’s own childhood took place.

Because You Never Asked | © Do Phan Hoi

Born to a Jewish father and living in Germany in the 1930s, Clark was only too aware of the grip that Nazism was taking on the country. Having to stand with classmates during Hitler’s street parades, or being surrounded by people doing Nazi salutes at the 1936 Olympics, are just two of Clark’s recollections. We hear these, and much more, via a soundscape blending original music and White’s interview with his late grandmother. She was in her 90s by that time, and thank goodness somebody finally had the presence of mind to start asking her questions, or these memories would have died with her.

This is the first of the salient lessons this show has to impart. The second, as White points out during his brief post-show address, is that the world is still a turbulent place and empathy often in short supply. White’s interview with his grandmother would be fascinating on its own, but choreographer Helen Simard gives it even greater poignancy through her beautiful movement. Four dancers take a largely abstract approach to embodying Clark’s words, which makes it ripe for emotional interpretation. But the most moving moment of all comes when the meaning behind the show’s title is revealed – you might need a tissue close at hand.

KELLY APTER

until 25 August

Dansa Rickshaw

★★★☆☆

Assembly @ Dance Base (Venue 22)

In Dansa Rickshaw, the Indian classical dance form, Bharatanatyam, and Scottish bagpipe reels are blended, as company Dance Ihayami pays homage to the dual heritage of their choreographer, Priya Shrikumar. Throughout, the company showcases an impressive range of movement styles, from displays of intricate footwork, to jumps, turns, and balances.

Initially, the company is conservative in their use of lighting and space. This changes as the piece gathers energy and momentum, however, with lighting states echoing the richness and vibrancy of their traditional dance costumes, and phrases of intensity and stillness, and solo and group work, extended. Scottish kilts are also introduced, echoing practitioners like Martyn Bennett, who is known for mixing Scottish traditional melodies with modern beat-driven tracks, and who Dance Ihayami utilise in their sound design.

When the company, who are deserving of a large and varied audience, uses decorative bowls as props, this increases elements of technical difficulty in already challenging movement sequences. Not only would a greater range of props increase the effectiveness of the piece, but this would also allow for a deeper celebration of, and engagement with, Indian and Scottish cultures as they are intertwined through ancient and contemporary dance and music practices.

JOSEPHINE BALFOUR-OATTS

Until 10 Aug