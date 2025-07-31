The best EIF dance - Scotsman critic Kelly Apter previews the 2025 programme

Scotsman critic Kelly Apter on the dance highlights in this year’s Edinburgh International Festival programme

The Dan Daw Show Despite focusing on pain, shame and humiliation, there is a surprising amount of joy to be found in The Dan Daw Show. This acclaimed two-hander charts Daw’s experience of living with cerebral palsy. Years of being told by doctors that his body was “wrong”, and of being taunted in the street with cruel slurs or patronising comments, have led to this 90 minutes of glorious empowerment. Fellow dancer Christopher Owen may seem to be in charge, as he carries out various dominant acts on Daw’s body(see picture, right). But we are never left in any doubt that Daw is in complete control, in this funny, touching, occasionally challenging and highly entertaining show. The Lyceum, 2-4 August

Dance People The theme for this year’s Edinburgh International Festival may be “The truth we seek”, but within the dance programme it could just as easily be collaboration, as all five pieces are born out of a creative coming together of two or more entities. Dance People is collaboration writ large, with the entire audience invited to take part. Founded in Beirut and now based in Lyon, Maqamat dance company is the brainchild of Omar Rajeh. He co-choreographed Dance People with Mia Habis, forging relationships with composers, architects, writers, activists and citizens along the way, and all of these people have helped shape what Rajeh terms a “non-conventional performance gathering”. Exploring ideas of space – how it is used, how it is distributed – this world premiere is activism through art, and an exciting opportunity for us to use our bodies to have our voices heard. Old College Quad, 7-10 August

Mary, Queen of Scots The relationship between Mary Queen of Scots and England’s Queen Elizabeth I is a long-running source of fascination, and so much excitement surrounds Scottish Ballet’s upcoming world premiere, Mary, Queen of Scots. Choreographer Sophie Laplane has created some great works for the company in the past (Dextera, Maze, Oxymore), and her collaboration with director James Bonas (who also worked on Scottish Ballet’s production of The Crucible) is a hugely promising prospect. Festival Theatre, 15-17 August

Breaking Bach