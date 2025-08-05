The MP-turned-comedian on writing jokes to pay the bills, sending audience members to sleep and remembering to pee before bedtime

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

I know I am biased, but mainly because it will be fun! I’ve just finished touring the show I did at last year’s Fringe, and I’ll be heading straight into this year’s Fringe with my first ‘Work In Progress’ show. Given that I’ve never done a WIP before, I don’t really know what to expect (much like the audience) so it will be a good laugh working it out together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

Probably quite a lot! Given that I’m talking a bit about everything: politics, the gym, family, honeymoons, mental health, neurodiversity, and how I’ve been spending my time over the last year.

By Steve Ullathorne | Steve Ullathorne

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

Having bills to pay is probably the biggest inspiration for this show, I can’t lie. Seriously though, I think I’d have to say my friends and family. They’ve not had the easiest time with my previous job (as an MP) so getting to spend more time with all of them over the last year, talking rubbish and learning to relax and laugh again has been a massive part in pulling this WIP together.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

The best review would have to be from my Mum. Very rarely do stand ups make my mum laugh but I caught her sincerely laughing a few times at my show so that’ll do me. The worst review wasn’t even a review. It was at last year’s Fringe, and sitting in the second row, bang in the middle right in front of me, was an older woman who slept through the whole show. From five minutes in she was out cold. To the point that I actually worried about her and asked someone to keep an eye out for her at the end of the show - and she was absolutely fine. Just came along and went for a nap right in front of me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with Arts and Culture news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I’m hoping to get along to see Daniel Sloss. I’ve followed his stuff for a good few years and think he’s great, on and off the stage. What I am most excited for is this little Chinese restaurant that I discovered last year. They do possibly the best noodles I’ve ever had.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

Whenever I’m in Edinburgh I feel like I’m cheating on Glasgow so whenever I end up with other Glaswegians I find myself really appreciating their company even more.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

Folk often assume I am a stereotypical, fast food binging, alcoholic drinking Glaswegian - and they would be right. However, I absolutely love to cook. Paella, risotto, pasta sauces, stir fry’s, you name it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

The best thing was undoubtedly selling out my debut show. To receive such a warm reception was really something. The worst thing was that woman fast asleep. She still fascinates me. I’ve lost sleep wondering what was going on with her. She stole my sleep!

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honestly? It’s to go for a pee. I can’t even pretend it’s a getting older thing. When I was as wee (no pun intended) it was always the first and last thing I was telt to do. Even when I’m 60, I’ll still hear my Mum’s voice saying, “just try” before bed.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I know people judge it but I love Tennent’s. A cold, crisp, golden pint of Tennants on a warm day is delightful. Either that or a lager called Weihenstephaner - it’s really smokey. I call it Barbecue Beer. As for where we’re drinking? Honestly, anywhere with a seat where I am still able to hear you talking.