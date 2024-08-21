Elf Lyons is one of the acts to have been shortlisted for he ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award for her show 'Horses'. | Contributed

The shortlists have been announced for the second most valuable comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Founded last year when the Edinburgh Comedy Award faced being cancelled due to a lack of sponsorship, the organisers of the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award have announced the acts in the running for the prize.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award’s future has since been secured, but the ISH awards are being held again in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year saw Paul Foot and Julia Masli jointly win Best Show, and Dan Tiernan and Fiona Ridgewell sharing the Best Newcomer prize.

The Panel Prize was awarded to Mark Simmons and Danny Ward for 'A Show for Gareth' - set up to raise money for the family of fellow comedian Gareth Richards who tragically died in a car accident.

This year the awards are being sponsored by Jones Bootmakers.

The shortlists have now been announced, so here’s what you need to know.

Who has been shortlisted for Best Show at the ISH Comedy Awards?

Here are the Best Show nominees in full:

Alfie Brown: Open Hearted Human Enquiry

Amy Gledhill: Make Me Look Fit on the Poster

Ashley Haden: Political and Correct

Colin Hoult: Colin

David Eagle: The Eagle is Candid

Elf Lyons: Horses

Gareth Mutch - Modern Man

Jordan Brookes: Fontanelle

Mark Thomas: Gaffa Tapes

Mat Ewins: Ewins Some You Lose Some

Phil Ellis: Come On and Take The Rest of Me

Raul Kohli: Raul Britannia

Seymour Mace - Seymour F*cking Mace You C*nts!

Who has been shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the ISH Comedy Awards?

Here are the Best Newcomer nominees in full:

Abby Wambaugh: The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows - Pleasance 19:15

Catriona Dowden is Holier Than Thou - PBH Free Fringe (Banshee Labyrinth) 12:50

Hannah Platt: Defence Mechanism - Pleasance 20:10

Henry Rowley: Just Literally - Pleasance 19:30

Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: LIVE - Monkey Barrel 23:25

Kemah Bob: Miss Fortunate - Pleasance 19:05

Mark Bittlestone: I Need a Straight Guy - Pleasance 21:40

Mhari Black: Politics Isn't For Me - Gilded Balloon 13:15

Peter Bazeley: Ahh I Appear to Be Having a Breakdown - Free Festival (Three Sisters) 5pm

Runi Talwar as 'Runi Talwar' in Runi Talwar: The Runi Talwar Story - Pleasance 20:40

What is the prize money for the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award?

The winner of each of the awards wins a cash prize of £5,000 - plus a year’s free shoes courtesy of awards sponsor Jones Bootmakers.

When will the winner be announced?