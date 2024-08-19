Former Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Jordan Brookes has been longlisted for this year's ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award. | Getty Images

Longlists have been announced for the second most valuable comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Founded last year when the Edinburgh Comedy Award faced being cancelled due to a lack of sponsorship, the organisers of the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award have announced the acts in the running for the prize.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award’s future has since been secured, but the ISH awards are being held again in 2024.

Last year saw Paul Foot and Julia Masli jointly win Best Show, and Dan Tiernan and Fiona Ridgewell sharing the Best Newcomer prize.

The Panel Prize was awarded to Mark Simmons and Danny Ward for 'A Show for Gareth' - set up to raise money for the family of fellow comedian Gareth Richards who tragically died in a car accident.

This year the awards are being sponsored by Jones Bootmakers.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s award?

Who has been longlisted for Best Show?

Here are all the acts in the running for the ISH Best Show award:

Abby Wambaugh: The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows

Alfie Brown: Open Hearted Human Enquiry

Amy Gledhill: Make Me Look Fit on the Poster

Ashley Haden: Political and Correct

Chelsea Birkby: This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky

Colin Hoult: Colin

Dan Rath: Pariah Carey

Dan Tiernan: Stomp

David Eagle: The Eagle is Candid

Elf Lyons: Horses

Eric Ruston: Real One

Finlay Christie: I Deserve This

Flat and the Curves: Rosé-Tinted

Gareth Mutch - Modern Man

Henry Ginsberg: Cuddle Slut

Henry Stachini: Grenade

Ian Stone is Keeping it Together

Jo Caulfield: Pearls Before Swine

John Tothill: Thank God This Lasts Forever

Jojo Sutherland, I Wish You Were My Mum (Careful What You Wish For)

Jordan Brookes: Fontanelle

Kelly McCaughan: Catholic Guilt

Larry Dean: Dodger

Laser Kiwi - Rise of the Olive

Lauren Pattison: Big Girl Pants

Louise Atkinson: She's Got The Look

Lou Wall: The Bisexual's Lament

Mark Thomas: Gaffa Tapes

Mat Ewins: Some You Lose Some

Ollie Horn: Comedy From Toxic People (and Their Friends)

Phil Ellis: Come On and Take The Rest of Me

Raul Kohli: Raul Britannia

Sam Lake: Esméralda

Seymour Mace - Seymour F*cking Mace You C*nts!

Sian Davies: Band of Gold

Six Chick Flicks

Ted Hill: 110 Percent Normal

Trevor Lock: Audience Anonymous

Who has been longlisted for Best Newcomer?

Here are all the acts in the running for the ISH Best Newcomer award:

Alex Kitson: Must I Paint You a Picture

Amy Annette: Thick Skin

Bella Humphries: Square Peg

Body, Pauline Eyre

Catriona Dowden is Holier Than Thou

Dee Allum: Deadname

Demi Adejuyigbe Is Going To Do One

Devin Gray: How To Get Away With Marriage

Good Boys Good Time

Hannah Platt: Defence Mechanism

Henry Rowley: Just Literally

I Know a Guy

Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: LIVE

Kyle Ayers presents: Hard to Say

Kemah Bob: Miss Fortunate

Maria Fedulova: Russian. Mafia. Family

Mark Bittlestone: I Need a Straight Guy

Melanie Bracewell: Attack of the Melanie Bracewell

Metroland Live: The Box

Mhari Black: Politics Isn't For Me

Peter Bazeley: Ahh I Appear to Be Having a Breakdown

Runi Talwar as 'Runi Talwar' in Runi Talwar: The Runi Talwar Story

How are the longlists put together?

Around 700 eligible shows are whittled down by around 30 volunteers to arrive at the longlists.

What is the prize money for the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award?

The winner of each of the awards wins a cash prize of £5,000 - plus a year’s free shoes courtesy of awards sponsor Jones Bootmakers.

When will the winner be announced?