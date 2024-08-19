ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2024: Nominees, prize money and when the winner will be announced
Founded last year when the Edinburgh Comedy Award faced being cancelled due to a lack of sponsorship, the organisers of the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award have announced the acts in the running for the prize.
The Edinburgh Comedy Award’s future has since been secured, but the ISH awards are being held again in 2024.
Last year saw Paul Foot and Julia Masli jointly win Best Show, and Dan Tiernan and Fiona Ridgewell sharing the Best Newcomer prize.
The Panel Prize was awarded to Mark Simmons and Danny Ward for 'A Show for Gareth' - set up to raise money for the family of fellow comedian Gareth Richards who tragically died in a car accident.
This year the awards are being sponsored by Jones Bootmakers.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s award?
Who has been longlisted for Best Show?
Here are all the acts in the running for the ISH Best Show award:
- Abby Wambaugh: The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows
- Alfie Brown: Open Hearted Human Enquiry
- Amy Gledhill: Make Me Look Fit on the Poster
- Ashley Haden: Political and Correct
- Chelsea Birkby: This is Life, Cheeky Cheeky
- Colin Hoult: Colin
- Dan Rath: Pariah Carey
- Dan Tiernan: Stomp
- David Eagle: The Eagle is Candid
- Elf Lyons: Horses
- Eric Ruston: Real One
- Finlay Christie: I Deserve This
- Flat and the Curves: Rosé-Tinted
- Gareth Mutch - Modern Man
- Henry Ginsberg: Cuddle Slut
- Henry Stachini: Grenade
- Ian Stone is Keeping it Together
- Jo Caulfield: Pearls Before Swine
- John Tothill: Thank God This Lasts Forever
- Jojo Sutherland, I Wish You Were My Mum (Careful What You Wish For)
- Jordan Brookes: Fontanelle
- Kelly McCaughan: Catholic Guilt
- Larry Dean: Dodger
- Laser Kiwi - Rise of the Olive
- Lauren Pattison: Big Girl Pants
- Louise Atkinson: She's Got The Look
- Lou Wall: The Bisexual's Lament
- Mark Thomas: Gaffa Tapes
- Mat Ewins: Some You Lose Some
- Ollie Horn: Comedy From Toxic People (and Their Friends)
- Phil Ellis: Come On and Take The Rest of Me
- Raul Kohli: Raul Britannia
- Sam Lake: Esméralda
- Seymour Mace - Seymour F*cking Mace You C*nts!
- Sian Davies: Band of Gold
- Six Chick Flicks
- Ted Hill: 110 Percent Normal
- Trevor Lock: Audience Anonymous
Who has been longlisted for Best Newcomer?
Here are all the acts in the running for the ISH Best Newcomer award:
- Alex Kitson: Must I Paint You a Picture
- Amy Annette: Thick Skin
- Bella Humphries: Square Peg
- Body, Pauline Eyre
- Catriona Dowden is Holier Than Thou
- Dee Allum: Deadname
- Demi Adejuyigbe Is Going To Do One
- Devin Gray: How To Get Away With Marriage
- Good Boys Good Time
- Hannah Platt: Defence Mechanism
- Henry Rowley: Just Literally
- I Know a Guy
- Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: LIVE
- Kyle Ayers presents: Hard to Say
- Kemah Bob: Miss Fortunate
- Maria Fedulova: Russian. Mafia. Family
- Mark Bittlestone: I Need a Straight Guy
- Melanie Bracewell: Attack of the Melanie Bracewell
- Metroland Live: The Box
- Mhari Black: Politics Isn't For Me
- Peter Bazeley: Ahh I Appear to Be Having a Breakdown
- Runi Talwar as 'Runi Talwar' in Runi Talwar: The Runi Talwar Story
How are the longlists put together?
Around 700 eligible shows are whittled down by around 30 volunteers to arrive at the longlists.
What is the prize money for the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award?
The winner of each of the awards wins a cash prize of £5,000 - plus a year’s free shoes courtesy of awards sponsor Jones Bootmakers.
When will the winner be announced?
The shortlists will be announced on the morning of Wednesday, August 21, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, starting at around 12.45am.
