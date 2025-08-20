Some of the comedians behind the funnist jokes of this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.placeholder image
Some of the comedians behind the funnist jokes of this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. | Contributed

Funniest Jokes of the Fringe 2025: Here are the 19 best jokes told in Edinburgh this year - including Olaf Falafel

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:10 BST

These are the jokes that have had audiences rolling in the aisles this August.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell famously once called the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ‘exams for clowns’, and each year it’s the comics with the best jokes who get the ‘A’ grades.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier Award) is handed out each year to the top clown in the class, and in 2008 it was joined by The Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award.

Presented by television channel Dave, each year a shortlist of 10-15 jokes was drawn up by some of the leading comedy critics and comedians in the UK.

Designed to celebrate “the art of joke writing” and making people laugh, the general public then voted for the eventual winner.

Last month it was announced that ‘U&Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe’ would be scrapped from the 2025 Fringe, with the TV station behind the gong saying it is “resting”.

But both the ISH Comedy Awards and the new ‘(Some Guy Called) Dave Joke of the Fringe’ have stepped into the vacuum to find the finest wisecracks in the Capital’s comedy clubs, lecture hall and pub basements.

Here are the 19 deemed good enough to be shortlisted.

I had to visit the trauma unit last weekend. He prefers the term dad.

1. Andy Gleeks

I had to visit the trauma unit last weekend. He prefers the term dad. | Contributed

Photo Sales
I wrote a time travel joke but you didn't like it

2. Dave Bibby

I wrote a time travel joke but you didn't like it | Contributed

Photo Sales
I'm not one to brag about the size of my willy but I've just been charged with decent exposure.

3. Dickie Richards

I'm not one to brag about the size of my willy but I've just been charged with decent exposure. | Contributed

Photo Sales
I just had my dog chipped. Now I can play my old PlayStation games on it.

4. Dean Coughlin

I just had my dog chipped. Now I can play my old PlayStation games on it. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh Festival FringeJokesEdinburgh
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice