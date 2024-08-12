As we reach the halfway point of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe the jokes told in venues across the city must now number in the millions.

Comedy consititutes the largest section in the programme, with the Fringe known as a launching pad for the star names of the future - everybody from Steve Coogan to Richard Gadd had their big break in Scotland’s Capital.

Both those comedians won the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier Award), but in recent years another prize has been grabbing headlines - The Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award.

Presented by television channel Dave it is typically awarded to a one-liner and is voted on by the public from a shortlist chosen by comedy critics.

So here - officially - are the funniest jokes from the last 14 years of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

1 . 2009: Dan Antopolski "Hedgehogs. Why can't they just share the hedge?" | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . 2010: Tim Vine "I've just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I'll tell you what, never again." | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 2011: Nick Helm "I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." | Getty Images Photo Sales