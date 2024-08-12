Three of the comedians who have dreamed up some of the funniest jokes at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe over the years.Three of the comedians who have dreamed up some of the funniest jokes at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe over the years.
Three of the comedians who have dreamed up some of the funniest jokes at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe over the years. | Contributed/Getty

Funny Fringe Jokes: Here are 14 of the best jokes from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2009

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:14 GMT

These are the jokes that have been deemed the funniest in Edinburgh over the last 14 Augusts.

As we reach the halfway point of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe the jokes told in venues across the city must now number in the millions.

Comedy consititutes the largest section in the programme, with the Fringe known as a launching pad for the star names of the future - everybody from Steve Coogan to Richard Gadd had their big break in Scotland’s Capital.

Both those comedians won the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier Award), but in recent years another prize has been grabbing headlines - The Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award.

Presented by television channel Dave it is typically awarded to a one-liner and is voted on by the public from a shortlist chosen by comedy critics.

So here - officially - are the funniest jokes from the last 14 years of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

"Hedgehogs. Why can't they just share the hedge?"

1. 2009: Dan Antopolski

"Hedgehogs. Why can't they just share the hedge?" | Contributed

Photo Sales
"I've just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I'll tell you what, never again."

2. 2010: Tim Vine

"I've just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. I'll tell you what, never again." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves."

3. 2011: Nick Helm

"I needed a password eight characters long so I picked Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks."

4. 2012: Stewart Francis

"You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks." | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh Festival FringeJokesDave
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice