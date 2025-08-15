It’s approaching the end of the second week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the reviews have been continuing to pour in.

With the physical programme containing over 3,350 shows across 265 venues (with plenty more added after the print deadline), it can be a daunting task to work out what exactly you are going to see.

At The Scotsman we review hundreds of shows every year, with the best receiving a sought-after four or five star rating.

Several of those still have ticket availability for this weekend (August 15-17) so you can go and see what all the fuss is all about (bad luck if you wanted to see the likes of Cat Cohen, Josie Long, Bebe Cave, Sam Nicoresti or Helen Bauer - they are completely sold out after earning four or five star reviews from our critics ).

Here are 17 four star comedy shows our team of critics would recommend you see this weekend - and that still have ticket availability at time of writing.

1 . Kate Dolan: The Critic There are still tickets left for every date of Aussie comic Kate Dolan's run, until August 24 at 6.25pm each day at Assembly George Square. What we said: "With a tendency to insert a running commentary of self-mocking, quirky vocal tics and inflections into her stories, in a manner I found most reminiscent of Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective of all things."

2 . Zoe Coombs Marr: The Splash Zone There's good ticket availability for Zoe Coombes Marr this weekend - and until her last show on August 24 - at the Monkey Barrel at 3.35pm each day. What we said: "It's a brilliant demonstration of ADHD as a comic super-power, with the laughs supercharged by callback after callback, which ties the whole meandering narrative into a coherent whole."

3 . Jonny Pelham: Is It Me? Be quick and you can still catch Jonny Pelham's four star show at the Monkey Barrel this weekend at 9pm each day at Monkey Barrel at The Hive. He's playing until August 24. What we said: "Pelham has a way of laughing at his troubles which will help you laugh at your own, or just forget them for an hour, which is what comedy can do, if it's done right."