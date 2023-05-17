Last week saw the release of tickets for another 1,596 Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows, bringing the total number announced to over 3,000, including 1,117 in the comedy section

As August draws closer, we’re looking at some of the best comedy podcasts hosted by standups who have performed in Edinburgh.

Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast

Richard Herring has long been a leading exponent of comedy podcasts, providing fans with a bewildering array of singular offerings (from the art of stone clearing to playing himself at snooker). His RHLSTP (RHLSTP!) podcast sees him interview a mixture of established names and up-and-coming talent in his own inimitable way, including the infamous emergency questions.

WTF with Marc Maron

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those interested in cultural happenings on the other side of the Atlantic, Marc Maron’s show has become such a phenomenon that even President Barrack Obama has been a guest. While some of the names may be unfamiliar to Brits, Maron’s fearless interview style means it’s never dull, while his own successful career means big name guests are often also fans.

The Comedian's Comedian with Stuart Goldsmith

Richard Herring has long been the king of British comedy podcasts.

Edinburgh regular Stuart Goldsmith has interviewed pretty much anybody who is anybody in the world of British standup, including a huge number of performers appearing at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. If you are wondering who to get tickets for, you could do worse than listen to his large back catalogue.

The Adam Buxton Podcast

Formerly one half of the much-loved Adam and Joe double act alongside director Joe Cornish, Adam Buxton found solo success with this podcast featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, film, television and music. Sometimes serious, usually funny, it’s perhaps the only show where you look forward to the adverts – which are given a lo-fi musical spin.

Taskmaster The Podcast