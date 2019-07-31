30 pictures that showcase the history of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Tattoo has a long and proud history which stretches back almost seven decades and was inspired by a production of 'Something About a Soldier' performed at the Ross Bandstand in 1949, after which it was decided a similar event should be created to run alongside the existing Edinburgh International Festival. The first ever Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was held in 1950 and was produced by Lieutenant Colonel George Malcolm, who aimed to bring the Army's contribution to the Edinburgh International Festival to life. Since then it has been a highlight of the Festival calendar, with this year's performance falling under the theme 'Kaleidoscope', which promises audiences an exploration of colour, music and light, and was inspired by the optical invention created by Scottish physicist Sir David Brewster in 1816.

