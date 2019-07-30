You can still buy Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2019 tickets - here's everything you need to know

A highlight of the festival calendar, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back and there's still time to buy tickets.

This year, from the 2-24 August, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo presents a show titled 'Kaleidoscope' which promises audiences an exploration of colour, music and light, and was inspired by the optical invention created by Scottish physicist Sir David Brewster in 1816.

Lead by the British Army, the Tattoo celebrates the symmetries through precision-led performances, featuring military and cultural acts. The 100-minute extravaganza is filled with dazzling performances rich with colour - through lighting and projections - sound, special effects and the symmetries of the Armed Forces.

This year will see performances from the iconic Massed Pipes and Drums, Pipers Trail, Musique de l’Artillerie from Lyon, Tattoo Dance Company and Hjaltibonhoga.

Each 10.30pm Saturday performance concludes with an extended fireworks performance.

Read more: Queen legend Freddie Mercury to be honoured in Edinburgh Tattoo's fireworks final

How much do tickets cost?

Standard tickets range in price from £27 to £78, with premier seat tickets priced at £150, complete with an official Tattoo show programme.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, although two nights - Saturday 3 and Saturday 24 are now sold out - and all other dates have limited availability.

How do you get tickets?

Tickets can be booked online via the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo website, with an option to print at home so you can get them immediately. Tickets can also be collected on the night or posted by standard mail.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased by phone on 0131 225 1188, although customers will be charged a £6.50 booking fee per transaction.

You can also buy tickets at the Box Office, which is located on 1-3 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh.

Accessible tickets can only be booked by phone or at the Box Office.

Charitable donation

All tickets give buyers a chance to donate to to The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which is a charitable organisation that supports the UK Service men and women, along with organisations that develop and uphold the musical traditions at the heart of the Tattoo performance.

Read more: The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019: 22 must-see returning shows