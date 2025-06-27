3 . Olga Koch

"Comedian Olga Koch is going to tell you a scary story over the course of an hour" is the premise of this work in progress from one of the most consistent and hilarious Fringe performers of the last decade. Her show last year, 'Olga Koch: Comes From Money' was her best yet - so it'll be fascinating to see what she's going to come up with to top it. See her at the Monkey Barrel from July 28-August 10. | Contributed