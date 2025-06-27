Mark Watson, who won the Edinburgh Comedy Award's first Panel Prize in 2006, is a Fringe regular.placeholder image
10 comedians announced for Underbelly's Edinburgh Comedy All Stars at Festival Fringe 2025

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts and culture correspondent

Published 27th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Edinburgh Comedy Allstars is on every Friday and Saturday night during the festival

The line up for this year’s Edinburgh Comedy Allstars at Underbelly has been announced, with names including Mark Watson and Larry Dean on the billing.

The popular show, described as “a one-stop shop for your comedy fix right in the beating heart of the festival”, involves five comedians taking to the stage in an hour-long show. The run has seen every performance sold out since 2017.

Here, The Scotsman takes a look at ten of the best comedians due to appear at this year’s event, which takes place at Underbelly George Square on Friday and Saturday nights from August 1 to 23 at 11.15pm.

Multiple award-winner Larry Dean is a big favourite on the Scottish live comedy scene and a former winner of the Scottish Comedian of the Year Award. Previous shows have taken on a range of topics, including coming out, autism and dementia. This year he's simply looking to "try some jokes" at the Monkey Barrel from August 1-7.

1. Larry Dean

Multiple award-winner Larry Dean is a big favourite on the Scottish live comedy scene and a former winner of the Scottish Comedian of the Year Award. Previous shows have taken on a range of topics, including coming out, autism and dementia. This year he's simply looking to "try some jokes" at the Monkey Barrel from August 1-7. | Contributed

Fin Taylor and Horatio Gould are to perform at Pleasance at EICC this year with their show Fin vs History: Live.

2. Fin Taylor

Fin Taylor and Horatio Gould are to perform at Pleasance at EICC this year with their show Fin vs History: Live. | Birmingham Comedy Festival

"Comedian Olga Koch is going to tell you a scary story over the course of an hour" is the premise of this work in progress from one of the most consistent and hilarious Fringe performers of the last decade. Her show last year, 'Olga Koch: Comes From Money' was her best yet - so it'll be fascinating to see what she's going to come up with to top it. See her at the Monkey Barrel from July 28-August 10.

3. Olga Koch

"Comedian Olga Koch is going to tell you a scary story over the course of an hour" is the premise of this work in progress from one of the most consistent and hilarious Fringe performers of the last decade. Her show last year, 'Olga Koch: Comes From Money' was her best yet - so it'll be fascinating to see what she's going to come up with to top it. See her at the Monkey Barrel from July 28-August 10. | Contributed

In 2023, Ivo Graham appeared as a contestant on Series 15 of Taskmaster, finishing last with 131 points. His new show 'Orange Crush' is at the Pleasance Grand from August 12-24. It's billed as "a show about hats, haters and hometown heroes, from a man who promised everyone he loved that he wouldn't do Edinburgh in 2025, but then came back anyway, because he simply had to do this show."

4. Ivo Graham

In 2023, Ivo Graham appeared as a contestant on Series 15 of Taskmaster, finishing last with 131 points. His new show 'Orange Crush' is at the Pleasance Grand from August 12-24. It's billed as "a show about hats, haters and hometown heroes, from a man who promised everyone he loved that he wouldn't do Edinburgh in 2025, but then came back anyway, because he simply had to do this show." | Contributed

