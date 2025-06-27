The popular show, described as “a one-stop shop for your comedy fix right in the beating heart of the festival”, involves five comedians taking to the stage in an hour-long show. The run has seen every performance sold out since 2017.
1. Larry Dean
Multiple award-winner Larry Dean is a big favourite on the Scottish live comedy scene and a former winner of the Scottish Comedian of the Year Award. Previous shows have taken on a range of topics, including coming out, autism and dementia.
This year he's simply looking to "try some jokes" at the Monkey Barrel from August 1-7. | Contributed
2. Fin Taylor
Fin Taylor and Horatio Gould are to perform at Pleasance at EICC this year with their show Fin vs History: Live. | Birmingham Comedy Festival
3. Olga Koch
"Comedian Olga Koch is going to tell you a scary story over the course of an hour" is the premise of this work in progress from one of the most consistent and hilarious Fringe performers of the last decade. Her show last year, 'Olga Koch: Comes From Money' was her best yet - so it'll be fascinating to see what she's going to come up with to top it.
See her at the Monkey Barrel from July 28-August 10. | Contributed
4. Ivo Graham
In 2023, Ivo Graham appeared as a contestant on Series 15 of Taskmaster, finishing last with 131 points. His new show 'Orange Crush' is at the Pleasance Grand from August 12-24. It's billed as "a show about hats, haters and hometown heroes, from a man who promised everyone he loved that he wouldn't do Edinburgh in 2025, but then came back anyway, because he simply had to do this show." | Contributed