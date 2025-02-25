The 14 Underbelly shows unveiled for the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe - and how to get tickets

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:55 GMT

The line-up has been unveiled for the first shows of this year’s Fringe

Underbelly has launched the first of its shows for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From comedy favourites to a live show of a BBC podcast, the line-up also includes an improvised crime show and a 1990s pop party.

Underbelly said: “Get ready for another udderly incredible Edinburgh Festival Fringe with us in 2025. This announcement includes legend-dairy comedians, a big new moo-sical, sell-out Fringe favourites and rising new talent. Explore the first incredible shows joining our programme this summer.

Tickets are now on sale for this summer’s shows.

Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani are to bring a show inspired by their BBC podcast, Brown Girls Do It Too, to the Fringe. The sixth series of the podcast, which reflects on what it means to be Brown British women, has just launched on BBC Sounds. The show will be performed at Underbelly Bristo Square (Cowbarn) from 1 to 26 August.

1. Brown Girls Do It Too

Hit musical How To Win Against History will be performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 30 July to 24 August in the Udderbelly at George Square. It tells the story of the fifth Marquis of Anglesey, who blew his family’s fortune on diamond frocks, lilac-dyed poodles and putting on plays.

2. How To Win Against History

Garry Starr is returning to the Fringe to save books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written. His show will be on at Underbelly George Square from 30 July to 25 August.

3. Garry Starr: Classic Penguins

On every weekend, Edinburgh Fringe comedians come together for a late night show. Previous performers have included: Jason Byrne, Nina Conti, and David O'Doherty, among others. The show is on every Friday and Saturday night during the Fringe, between 1 and 23 August.

4. Edinburgh Comedy All Stars

