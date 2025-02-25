From comedy favourites to a live show of a BBC podcast, the line-up also includes an improvised crime show and a 1990s pop party.
Underbelly said: “Get ready for another udderly incredible Edinburgh Festival Fringe with us in 2025. This announcement includes legend-dairy comedians, a big new moo-sical, sell-out Fringe favourites and rising new talent. Explore the first incredible shows joining our programme this summer.
1. Brown Girls Do It Too
Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani are to bring a show inspired by their BBC podcast, Brown Girls Do It Too, to the Fringe.
The sixth series of the podcast, which reflects on what it means to be Brown British women, has just launched on BBC
Sounds.
The show will be performed at Underbelly Bristo Square (Cowbarn) from 1 to 26 August. | BBC
2. How To Win Against History
Hit musical How To Win Against History will be performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 30 July to 24 August in the Udderbelly at George Square.
It tells the story of the fifth Marquis of Anglesey, who blew his family’s fortune on diamond frocks, lilac-dyed poodles and putting on plays. | How To Win Against History
3. Garry Starr: Classic Penguins
Garry Starr is returning to the Fringe to save books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written.
His show will be on at Underbelly George Square from 30 July to 25 August. | Garry Starr: Classic Penguins
4. Edinburgh Comedy All Stars
On every weekend, Edinburgh Fringe comedians come together for a late night show.
Previous performers have included: Jason Byrne, Nina Conti, and David O'Doherty, among others.
The show is on every Friday and Saturday night during the Fringe, between 1 and 23 August. | Edinburgh Comedy All Stars