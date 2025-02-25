1 . Brown Girls Do It Too

Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani are to bring a show inspired by their BBC podcast, Brown Girls Do It Too, to the Fringe. The sixth series of the podcast, which reflects on what it means to be Brown British women, has just launched on BBC Sounds. The show will be performed at Underbelly Bristo Square (Cowbarn) from 1 to 26 August. | BBC