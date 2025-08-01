Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has officially kicked off. But for me, it already feels like the city has been in full-on Fringe mode for a lot longer than that.

The best of what is on offer at the major venues has been showcased in press galas this week, with everything from the renowned it-shouldn’t-work-but-somehow-it-does Garry Starr show - where the comedian is naked from the waist down while performing all Penguin literary classics - to an impressive acrobatic circus such as Ten Thousand Hours, shown in short snippets.

Underbelly goes X-rated

Underbelly decided to take full advantage of the fact that Starr’s let-it-all-hang-out appearance meant it had had to slap a 16+ rating on the event. The venue operator also opted to include a steamy performance from jaw-droppingly impressive and scantily-clad contortionist Soliana Ersie of Bernie Dieter’ Club Kabarett, as well as live podcast show Brown Girls Do It Too, which saw hosts Poppy and Rubina discuss - and indeed sing about - their no-holds-barred attitudes to sex.

The overall vibe was something of a contrast to the welcome address from Underbelly directors Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, who took the opportunity to read out their address books in what was presumably a work in progress for a surrealist piece of performance theatre I could see doing well next year.

Poppy Jay and Rubina Pabani, hosts of Brown Girls Do it Too podcast and stage version Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not to Come. | Tilted

Jason Byrne encounter hit close to home

At Assembly, comedian and MC Jason Byrne targeted one woman in the audience who he spotted had left the show to take a phone call. He demanded her companion call her, took the phone from him - and a very public chat ensued, where the woman, Claire, explained in huge detail, with much hilarity from Byrne, the problems her friend was having in arriving in Edinburgh by train.

I did think the woman’s voice sounded vaguely familiar, but I didn’t realise why, until at the Gilded Balloon gala two days later, I ran into Scotsman arts reviewer and my long-time colleague Claire Smith, who sheepishly admitted she had been the mysterious voice on the other end of the phone.

Mother-and-daughter team Karen and Katy Koren had an emotional moment at the Gilded Balloon launch, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. A performance by Darby James included a song specially written as an ode to Gilded and the Fringe more generally.

“Get your hankies out,” Karen told the audience, after daughter Katy had already had a bit of a blub, talking about her childhood being “brought up in Gilded”.

Real life Louis

One artist has recently had good news after a much-loved TV star agreed to lend his voice to a scene for her Fringe theatre show.

Writer and performer Gaia Mondadori’s Centre of the Universe at Summerhall includes a scene where the lead character, Mary, imagines being interviewed by documentary journalist Louis Theroux for a series called Driven Women. After reaching out to the broadcaster, he agreed to record the scene so that his actual voice is heard.

Sold out run for Connor

And finally, three cheers for local boy comedian Connor Burns, who sold out his entire month-long Gallus Fringe run days before the Fringe even began, joining stablemate (they share a producer) Daniel Sloss.