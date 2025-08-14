Edinburgh Festivals Diary: Spot the famous spouse as new shows come to town

Spot the celebrity at new shows starting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A big round of applause for Underbelly, whose Big Brain Tumour Benefit comedy night made over £15,000 this year, taking the total raised by the initiative to £700,000.

The one-off show on Wednesday night was hosted by Ivo Graham and featured performances from O’Doherty, Michelle Wolf, Celya AB, Emmanuel Sonubi, Garry Starr, Ahir Shah, Bella Hull and Abandoman in his only Fringe performance of 2025. Proceeds are donated to the Brain Tumour Charity.

Ed Bartlam, Underbelly’s co-founder, whose son, Alfie, died six years ago after being diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, says: “I’d like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who performed in, and attended Underbelly’s seventh annual Big Brain Tumour Benefit. It makes me immensely proud that together we have raised more than £15,000 with donations going to a specific research project to find new treatments for some of the most aggressive forms of paediatric brain tumours.

“Our goal is to raise £1.5 million for this project through a series of special fundraising events such as Underbelly’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit. Together we can continue to raise vital funds for research and awareness so that nobody’s life expectancy is dictated by their tumour.”

Free shows for Scottish kids

Also on a charitable theme, Pleasance will next week be welcoming 1,600 Edinburgh primary school children to see shows at the Fringe for free.

Shows on offer to schools this year are You're an Instrument, Norvil and Josephine: Rabbits Out of the Hat, The Little Prince, You'll See, Chatterbox and Doktor Kaboom.

Pleasance provides a bus for each school from their school gates to the Pleasance Courtyard. Makes the back to school a bit easier for Scottish youngsters when their English counterparts are still enjoying another few weeks of holiday.

Spot the famous spouse

It is a week for newly launched performances by artists who are successful in their own right, but who also have famous spouses.

Internationally acclaimed Italian film director Giada Colagrande, known professionally as Agadez, has just flown in town from a Rome recording studio to present the world premiere of her new music as a singer/composer.

Willem Dafoe and his wife Giada Colagrande in Berlin earlier this year. | Getty Images

Giada has not ​b​een to the Fringe before, but will be performing with multi award-winning guitarist and composer Antonio Forcione, who has been wowing audiences in Edinburgh for 24 years.

However, she is just as likely to be found gracing Hollywood red carpets alongside her husband, film legend Willem Dafoe.​

A prize for anyone who spots him in the audience at Assembly Roxy.

Superfans of US TV sitcom Friends, meanwhile, might want to head to see A Paper Orchestra at C Aquila, Roman Eagle Lodge.

A critically acclaimed solo show featuring Michael Jamin, the Emmy nominated screenwriter of such popular US TV hit series as King of the Hill, Beavis & Butthead, Just Shoot Me, Wilfred and Rules of Engagement, it is based on his collection of short stories based on discovering his neighbour was a hoarder.