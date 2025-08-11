The stellar line up of comedians to appear at this year's Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit

This year’s Underbelly Big Brain Tumour benefit is on this week, with a stellar line up of comedians.

Garry Starr, David O’Doherty and Michelle Wolf are among the stars to take part in the show on Wednesday, in memory of the son of one of Underbelly’s founders.

The annual event raises funds for The Brain Tumour Charity with all ticket income after box office commissions and any other costs associated with the show donated. All comedians give their time for free.

The show was created by Underbelly in 2017 following the diagnosis of an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer called Ependymoma in Alfie Bartlam, the son of Underbelly’s co-founder Ed Bartlam. At the end of August in 2019, Alfie sadly died, aged 7.

Mr Bartlam said: “It’s always such a special moment for us to announce the line-up to Underbelly’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit, and even more so as part of our 25th Anniversary. I’m incredibly thankful to the utterly brilliant comedians and audiences for supporting this event that’s now in its 7th year.”

“We have so far raised over £700,000 for our Angel Child fund at the Brain Tumour Charity with all donations going to a specific research project to find new treatments for some of the most aggressive forms of paediatric brain tumours. This annual Fringe event is an integral part of a varied range of fundraising events, and an incredible opportunity for audiences to experience some of the best comedy available for the best cause.”

The Big Brain Tumour benefit takes place on Wednesday 13 August at 7.20pm at the McEwan Hall, Underbelly Bristo Square.

