Scotland to be hit by heavy snow and rain as new yellow weather warnings declared

The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings - and they extend across much of Scotland

Snow will continue to fall over the weekend, with the Met Office issued a new set of yellow weather warnings.

A yellow weather warning for frequent snow showers and possible hail is in place in many parts of north and west Scotland, from Wednesday morning to midday on Thursday.

A car navigates snowy conditions. There is widespread travel disruption after heavy snowfall and ice affected parts of the UK. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire | PA

Between 2cm and 5cm of snow is expected widely and it could reach 10cm in some parts of the north-west mainland, with higher ground seeing 15cm to 20cm, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for ice with a “few sleet or snow showers” has been posted from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning in most of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, the east, north-east and north-west of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Yorkshire.

Parts of south-west England have also received a new yellow warning for snow between 5am and 3pm on Thursday, with 5cm to 10cm predicted in higher parts of Dartmoor.

Heavy snow is expected on Saturday followed by a “rapid thaw” and rain on Saturday night in much of Scotland, as well as north-east and north-west England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

A separate yellow weather warning declared for rain and snow for large swathes of Scotland and the rest of the UK is in force from 4am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday. Parts of both Edinburgh and Glasgow are covered by the warning area, as well as most of central Scotland and all of the Scottish Borders, and Dumfries and Galloway.

Snow and ice near Balmedie in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for the weather event and said there is a chance floodwater could cause danger to life, some rural communities could become cut off, and there may be travel disruption.

New yellow warnings for rain have also been published from Saturday to Sunday morning in south-west England and Wales.

The Met Office has issued new yellow weather warnings for rain and snow for Saturday and Sunday across Scotland | Met Office

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

“Across south-west England, rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning with heavier rain likely later in the day and overnight into early Sunday morning.

“Fifty to 75mm of rain is expected to fall fairly widely during this time with a chance that some places over Dartmoor could see 100mm-125mm. Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts.”

A Met Office spokesperson said on Wednesday morning: “Rain, snow and ice continue to be potential hazards through this week as an Arctic air mass continues to influence the UK’sweather, bringing potential ongoing disruption for some.

“It will be feeling very cold for most, with daytime temperatures in the low single figures, with a wind chill meaning it will be feeling even cooler.”

Altnaharra, Sutherland, saw 14cm of snow, 8cm was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands, and 6cm in Thorncliffe, Staffordshire.

The lowest temperature recorded on Tuesday night was -7.5C in Warcop, Cumbria, and the average low for the whole nation is 4C at this time of year.

More than 100 schools or nurseries were closed in Scotland on Wednesday because of the weather, with 52 shut in the Highland Council area, 51 in Aberdeenshire, 11 in Moray and two in Shetland.

A sharp rise in vehicle breakdowns has also been reported as drivers’ batteries failed on Wednesday morning due to cold weather, the RAC said.

The AA has predicted “a major increase in [its] workload” due to sub-zero temperatures, snow and ice, and it urged drivers to check forecasts before travelling and to do so with “extreme caution” in the hardest-hit areas.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis called on motorists to properly de-ice vehicles and ensure the entire windscreen is clear, rather than rushing out of the house “with a tiny little space” to see the road.

Mr Dennis added: “We’ve seen, as you would probably expect, a really sharp rise in breakdowns, predominantly from a lot of people’s batteries failing in the cold, which is inevitable.”

“Adopt a cautious driving style” in areas with risk of black ice and “be gentle on the accelerator, never be tempted to step on the brake” as it could cause issues on slippery roads, he said.