Discover the Heart of Highland Whisky at Tomatin Distillery

Tomatin Distillery

Nestled in the Scottish Highlands, just south of Inverness, Tomatin Distillery offers whisky lovers an unforgettable experience to uncover the true heart of Highland whisky.

Tomatin’s visitor centre and expertly curated tours take guests on a whisky journey of discovery through the area’s deep rooted distilling heritage, dating back to the 15th century, and immerses the senses in an exploration of the legacy of the distillery that has crafted exceptional single malts renowned across the globe.

Warehouse 6 Tasting Experience

£80 - 2 hours

At the heart of the Tomatin experience is the Warehouse 6 Tasting Experience, an exclusive journey into the very soul of the distillery.

Stepping into the Warehouse 6 tasting space, a quiet corner in the traditional dunnage warehouse, guests will delve into the story of maturation in the whisky making process, surrounded by the sight and scent of some of Tomatin’s most precious casks, many of which have been maturing for decades.

Led by the distillery’s expert guides, the tour culminates in a unique tasting of new make spirit and four carefully selected exclusive single cask whiskies straight from the cask, showcasing the complexity and character that has earned Tomatin global acclaim.

The Legacy Tour

£20 - 75 minutes

The Legacy Tour takes guests on a journey through Tomatin’s history, from its beginnings in 1897 through the height of production in the 1970s to the present day. The experience culminates in a tutored tasting of three single malts from Tomatin, as well as Cù Bòcan, an experimental single malt which is produced at the distillery during one month of the year using lightly peated Scottish barley.

Taste of Tomatin

£50 – 2 hours

Taste of Tomatin offers an enhanced experience, inviting guests to explore the distillery through a dedicated tour followed by a guided nosing and tasting of four Tomatin expressions and one Cù Bòcan whisky.

Single Cask Experience

£70 – 2.5 hours

Through the Single Cask Experience, guests have the chance to discover the art of cask selection through a distillery and warehouse tour, followed by a tutored nosing and tasting of four distillery exclusive single cask expressions as well as Tomatin’s new make spirit.

Each tour is designed to offer an insight into the craftsmanship and dedication which go into every drop of Tomatin whisky.

Visitors also have the opportunity to bottle their own whisky, hand-filling a cask strength distillery exclusive expression to take home as a unique personal memento. For drivers, driver’s drams are available to take home a taste of Tomatin to enjoy at a later date.

Martin Macalister Hall, Visitor Centre Manager at Tomatin Distillery, commented: “We take great pride in welcoming visitors to Tomatin, where they can discover the dedication, passion and expertise that has defined our whisky for generations.

“We have a range of experiences on offer for guests to explore including The Legacy Tour, Taste of Tomatin and Single Cask Experience. Our Warehouse 6 Tour offers a truly special glimpse into the magic of maturation, allowing guests to taste whisky straight from some of our finest casks. It’s an experience that lingers in the memory long after the last sip.”

Located just 16 miles south of Inverness and 15 miles north of Aviemore, Tomatin Distillery is an unmissable stop on any Highland whisky trail. Whether a seasoned whisky enthusiast or a curious explorer, a visit to Tomatin promises a warm welcome and a journey into the heart of Highland whisky.

Tomatin’s Visitor Centre is open seven days a week from 10:30 to 16:30, from September to March and from 09:30 to 17:30, from April to August.