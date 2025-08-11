Brian Cox cancels one man show tour, saying he is 'tired'

Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:33 BST
Actor Brian Cox has postponed his planned tour of his one man show, saying he is “tired”.

The Scottish star, 79, who has been performing as the ghost of economist Adam Smith in Make It Happen at the Edinburgh International Festival, said he has been “very busy” and “just thought ‘I can’t be doing it’.”

Earlier this year, he announced plans to tour his first ever one-man show, It’s All About Me!, in the autumn.

The tour would have also seen Mr Cox perform at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich on 3 October and the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea on 20 October. There were also dates planned for Edinburgh and Glasgow in summer next year.

Scottish actor Brian Cox has cancelled his one man show.

The Edinburgh date has been removed from the Playhouse website and the official tour website is no longer selling tickets, with a message saying “Check back for 2026 dates”.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Cox said: "I just thought 'I'll do it some time', [October is] just too soon."

He said he is due to take his new film Glenrothan - the first he has directed - to the Toronto Film Festival next month.

"It's been very busy and I just thought 'I can't be doing it'," he said.

On launching the tour, Mr Cox said: “I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me - sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun.”

