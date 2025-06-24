Brian Cox is embarking on a UK tour. | Contributed

One of Scotland’s most beloved actors will be telling stories from his long and successful career.

From playing Dr. Hannibal Lecter to winning a Golden Globe for his performance as Logan Roy in Succession, Dundoneon actor Brian Cox has done it all - and is now heading out on the road armed with a killer set of anecdotes.

Born in Dundee in 1946, Cox was educated at St Mary's Forebank Primary School and St Michael's Junior Secondary School, but left full time education at the age of 15.

He worked at Dundee’s Repertory Theatre for a couple of years, before training as an actor at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

His acting career started at the Dundee Rep at the age of 14 and was later a founder member of Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre , performing in its debut show, The Servant O’ Twa Maisters, in 1965.

He continued to excel in the theatre, with seasons at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre – where he played King Lear to great critical acclaim.

Film success followed, notably when he became the first actor to play Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter, and supporting roles in Rob Roy (1995) and Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning Braveheart .

Other major movie roles include The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Boxer, Rushmore, The Bourne Identity, The Ring, Troy, The Bourne Supremacy , Red Eye, Zodiac, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Coriolanus, Churchill and Remember Me.

Television roles include Bob Servant, Deadwood and a guest appearance on Frasier that earned him an Emmy nomination – while his role as Hermann Göring in Nuremberg won him the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

Other accolades include two Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe Award, as BAFTA nomination, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Empire Icon Award, the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Achievement Award, and a CBE.

In recent years he’s become best known for playing sweary patriarch billionaire Logan Roy in four series of Succession.

And this summer he’s appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival in Make it Happen, where he’ll be playing the ghost of Scottish economist Adam Smith.

He’ll then follow this up by touring his first ever one-man show, It’s All About Me!, in the autumn and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with dates in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When is Brian Cox playing Edinburgh and Dundee?

Brian Cox will bring his show to Edinburgh’s Playhouse on Sunday, June 5, then Dundee’s Caird Hall on Wednesday, June 8.

What is the show about?

Entitled It’s All About Me!, “Brian will take audiences on a journey through his life and incredible career - from the backstreets of Dundee to the glittering lights of Hollywood - a journey that is full of laughter and pathos. Expect candour, searing honesty, and hilarious stories. In act two, Brian will be joined on stage by producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to him.”

When do tickets for Brian Cox go on general sale?

Tickets for both the Edinburgh and Dundee shows go on sale here at 10am on Wednesday, June 25.

Are there any presales for Brian Cox’s Scottish shows?

There are no presales for the shows - everybody will have the same chance of getting tickets when they go on general sale.

How much are tickets to see Brian Cox?

Tickets for his Liverpool show are priced at £53/£47/£42/£37 depending on the seats. Expect Edinburgh and Dundee to be priced similarly.

What other dates is Brian Cox playing on his UK tour?

Here’s the full tour schedule:

1 October: Northampton, Royal & Derngate Theatre

2 October: Bristol Hippodrome

3 October: Ipswich, Regent Theatre

5 October: Edinburgh Playhouse

6 October: Dublin, National Concert Hall

7 October: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

8 October: Dundee, Caird Hall

12 October: Brighton Dome

14 October: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

15 October: Oxford, New Theatre

17 October: Plymouth, Pavilions

20 October: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

22 October: Bournemouth, BIC

24 October: Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

26 October: Liverpool Philharmonic

27 October: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

28 October: York, Barbican Theatre

4 November: London, Adelphi Theatre

