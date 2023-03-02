Every year on World Book Day children worldwide dress up as their favourite literary characters to celebrate and raise money for charity.
World Book Day 2023 is here and the aim of the event is to encourage young people to get involved in reading and thinking more creatively. On this day, kids will pick up a book and celebrate their favourite stories by dressing up as the characters that feature in them.
For those struggling for costume inspiration this year, or if you just have a love of Scottish literature, here are 9 Scotland-inspired costume ideas that you and your bairns can try.
1. Sherlock Holmes
Edinburgh-born writer Arthur Conan Doyle is the talent behind the story of the famous detective who is said to have been inspired by one Doctor Joseph Bell who Doyle worked for as a clerk at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Photo: Elliot Brown & qsimple via Flickr
2. Peter Pan and friends
Scottish author JM Barrie is credited with creating the much-loved Peter Pan book. Peter is a boy who refuses to grow up and lives far away in the wonderful world of Neverland. The cast of memorable characters including Wendy, Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys, Tigerlily and Captain Hook and his parents offer a great selection for costume choice.
Photo: tirc83 via Canva Pro
3. Katie Morag
Katie Morag is recognised for wearing a white jumper, tartan skirt and wellies (making for a simple costume). She is the title character of a series of picture books which were written and illustrated by Maira Hedderwick who was born in Gourock, Scotland.
Photo: Submitted
4. Long John Silver
Edinburgh-born novelist Robert Louis Stevenson created the swashbuckling pirate Long John Silver who is seen as one of the most formidable literary characters of the pirate genre. He is famed for having a parrot on his shoulder and a wooden leg, plenty to inspire a cool costume.
Photo: Andrew Becraft & Stuart Anthony via Flickr