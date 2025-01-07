It may only be the first week of the year, but there’s already plenty of discussion about what the biggest best-sellers of 2024 are likely to be.

Romantasy, Second World War anniversary recollections and a celebration of Jane Austen are likely to be among the hot book trends of 2025.

“Romance has been absolutely huge this year, particularly what we call spicy romance,” says Bea Carvalho, head of books at Waterstones.

“Next year, we’ve got books coming from big-name authors including Jojo Moyes, Emily Henry and Taylor Jenkins Reid.”

​New publications are also expected to mark the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

Meanwhile, in health and wellbeing, manifesting is still drawing readers, with a new book from self-help guru Paul McKenna.

Here are just a few of the books to look out for in 2025 - according to the experts at Waterstones.

1 . The Ballad Of Falling Dragons by Sarah A. Parker (HarperVoyager, Oct 7) Currently Waterstones’ biggest pre-order title, this romantasy sequel to When The Moon Hatched sees Raeve and Kaan return to more danger, dragons and romance. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Victory '45 by James Holland & Al Murray (Bantam, Apr 24) This stand-out book marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War features six surrenders which heralded the Allied victory in the summer of 1945. “James Holland is now one of the top-selling history authors, so this one should do well,” says Caroline Sanderson, associate editor of trade publication The Bookseller. | Contributed Photo Sales

3 . The Women’s Orchestra Of Auschwitz by Anne Sebba (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, Mar 27) This moving account of 50 female prisoners who were drafted into an orchestra at Auschwitz to play marching music in the camp will be one to watch. Almost all of the musicians survived. | Contributed Photo Sales