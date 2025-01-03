​Health board is missing the point on  Veterans First Point - Sue Webber

The pathway for veterans to receive specific mental health treatment is being closed

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know that in recent years the effect of fighting unwinnable wars in Iraq and Afghanistan has produced hundreds, if not thousands, of veterans on whom the physical and mental toll has been huge, in numbers probably not seen since the Second World War when the psychological impact was not as well understood as it is today.

To help those affected by war, since 2009 NHS Lothian has provided what’s known as the Veterans First Point (V1P) service, where former armed forces personnel can seek bespoke assistance for mental health issues, and the Scottish Government covered 40 per cent of the cost, which it has promised to continue, with £176,325 pledged this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But without consultation or thought, the health board chose Remembrance Week to announce the service would be discontinued because of budgetary pressures.

By pressures, what they really meant was priorities, because they were choosing to spend their money on other services, a clear demonstration of what the health board bureaucrats ─ otherwise known as the Corporate Management Team ─ felt was the most important.

Let’s not forget that collectively, Scotland’s health boards have spent over £5 million on equality and diversity staff and will continue to do so, and with that in mind NHS Lothian has decided to reinstate the system for providing gender reassignment surgery, which was put on hold after the Cass Review of gender identity services because of concerns there was insufficient clinical oversight.

Having satisfied themselves all is well, the pathway to sex change surgery has been reopened and this includes children under 18. The board has appointed a new “trans health coordinator” whose job is to “help improve engagement, remove barriers and meet needs.” Meanwhile, the pathway for veterans to receive specific mental health treatment is being closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a briefing paper, the pen-pushers are aware of how much money they’ll save by axing the V1P, but there’s no mention of the costs incurred in sending people away for gender reassignment surgery, necessary because the procedures aren’t available here.

I have no wish to deny treatment to those with genuine body dysmorphia, but the same must surely apply to those who sacrificed their health in the line of duty. And as for new honours rewarding failure, that can’t apply to NHS Lothian’s Equality and Diversity Adviser Rakiya Suleiman. Her MBE has clearly been earned.