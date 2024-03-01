Mary Queen of Scots Compelled to Sign her Abdication in the Castle of Lochleven, engraving by T Brown from a picture by Sir William Allen. Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

With the longer days fast approaching and the cold winter nights coming to an end, March marks the beginning of Spring.

It's the perfect time to refresh your bookshelves with some new and exciting reads after a Spring clean, so here are some of the most exciting novels set to be released in March, from The Tower by Flora Carr to Gabriel García Márquez's lost novel.

Until August by Gabriel García Márquez – March 12

The lost novel of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez, Until August is the author’s final work, written while he was struggling with dementia. Ten years after his death the book is finally being published. Focusing on a young woman who visits the same island each year to mark the anniversary of her mother’s death while pondering freedom, regret and love.

The Tower by Flora Carr – March 5

Described by The Scotsman’s reviewer as an “accomplished and engaging novel”, The Tower by Flora Carr is a debut novel with a distinct feminist take on Mary, Queen of Scots’ darkest hour, as she was held hostage in Lochleven Castle.

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Abike-Iyimide – 14 March

Written by a Londoner who studied English Literature in the Highlands, Where Sleeping Girls Lie is Faridah Abike-Iyimide’s second novel. Set to be released on March 14, this young adult thriller follows Sade Hussein, a new girl at an elite boarding school who immediately falls under suspicion when her roommate goes missing. When another turns up dead, Sade begins to uncover the school’s dark secrets.

Dominoes by Phoebe McIntosh – March 7

An actress and playwright who has performed sell-out shows at the Fringe Festival, Dominoes is Phoebe McIntosh’s debut novel. Much like her show of the same name, the novel follows Layla and Andy whose fairytale romance, based on their shared surname, becomes derailed weeks before their wedding when she makes a devastating discovery about their ancestors.

Family Politics by John O'Farrell – March 14