As National Library of Scotland turns 100, we need such places more than ever

Amid the turbulence of the online world, libraries are a haven for calm, reasoned and thoughtful contemplation

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scotland will have a national library where everyone will get access to any book they desire.” So said Alexander Grant, the founder of National Library of Scotland, as it was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1925.

It may surprise some that this important institution is only 100 years old, given most people now recognise the inherent value of creating great stores of human knowledge that are accessible, free of charge, to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years, libraries have faced considerable funding cutbacks, and the 100th anniversary celebrations will include a ‘Love Libraries’ campaign to promote their importance and an exhibition, Dear Library, to celebrate books and reading.

Author Val McDermid poses on the main stairs during the centenary launch for the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Some may think the internet contains such a wealth of information that libraries are no longer necessary. However, in addition to the books, modern libraries have free-to-use computers, enabling people to access services, apply for jobs and do other tasks that are increasingly difficult without an internet connection.