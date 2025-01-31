As National Library of Scotland turns 100, we need such places more than ever
“Scotland will have a national library where everyone will get access to any book they desire.” So said Alexander Grant, the founder of National Library of Scotland, as it was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1925.
It may surprise some that this important institution is only 100 years old, given most people now recognise the inherent value of creating great stores of human knowledge that are accessible, free of charge, to all.
In recent years, libraries have faced considerable funding cutbacks, and the 100th anniversary celebrations will include a ‘Love Libraries’ campaign to promote their importance and an exhibition, Dear Library, to celebrate books and reading.
Some may think the internet contains such a wealth of information that libraries are no longer necessary. However, in addition to the books, modern libraries have free-to-use computers, enabling people to access services, apply for jobs and do other tasks that are increasingly difficult without an internet connection.
In an age of social media rage, disinformation and dubious pronouncements from artificial intelligence, libraries are a haven for calm, reasoned and thoughtful contemplation. We need them more than ever.
Comments
