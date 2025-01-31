As National Library of Scotland turns 100, we need such places more than ever

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 31st Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Amid the turbulence of the online world, libraries are a haven for calm, reasoned and thoughtful contemplation

“Scotland will have a national library where everyone will get access to any book they desire.” So said Alexander Grant, the founder of National Library of Scotland, as it was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1925.

It may surprise some that this important institution is only 100 years old, given most people now recognise the inherent value of creating great stores of human knowledge that are accessible, free of charge, to all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In recent years, libraries have faced considerable funding cutbacks, and the 100th anniversary celebrations will include a ‘Love Libraries’ campaign to promote their importance and an exhibition, Dear Library, to celebrate books and reading.

Author Val McDermid poses on the main stairs during the centenary launch for the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell)Author Val McDermid poses on the main stairs during the centenary launch for the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell)
Author Val McDermid poses on the main stairs during the centenary launch for the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Some may think the internet contains such a wealth of information that libraries are no longer necessary. However, in addition to the books, modern libraries have free-to-use computers, enabling people to access services, apply for jobs and do other tasks that are increasingly difficult without an internet connection.

In an age of social media rage, disinformation and dubious pronouncements from artificial intelligence, libraries are a haven for calm, reasoned and thoughtful contemplation. We need them more than ever.

Related topics:Digital LibraryEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice