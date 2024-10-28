The countdown to Christmas has started and we’re all starting to come up with present ideas for family and friends.
A good book is always a great gift, so we’re looking at the year’s most popular to give you a few ideas.
Instead of simple bestsellers, we’re looking at the novels that have proved most popular with members of the online book community of Goodreads.
When a Goodreads member has red a book they are invited to add it to their virtual ‘bookshelf’ and provide a rating and review for fellow bookworms.
So, here are the 10 books in 2024 that have been ’shelved’ the most - some over a million times.
1. Emily Henry: Funny Story
With over 1 million shelvings and 665k ratings, 'Funny Story' is the most popular book of 2024 so far on Goodreads. "Daphne always loved the way Peter told their story. That is until it became the prologue to his actual love story with his childhood bestie, Petra. Which is how Daphne ends up rooming with her total opposite and the only person who could possibly understand her predicament: Petra's ex, Miles. As expected, it’s not a match made in heaven – that is until one night, while tossing back tequilas, they form a plan. And if it involves posting deliberately misleading photos of their adventures together, well, who could blame them? But it’s all just for show, of course, because there’s no way Daphne would actually start her new chapter by falling in love with her ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex...right?" | Contributed
2. Kristin Hannah: The Women
Second spot goes to Kristin Hannah's critically-acclaimed piece of historus fiction, 'The Women', which as also been shelved over a million times in 2024. "When twenty-year-old nursing student, Frances "Frankie" McGrath, hears these unexpected words, it is a revelation. Raised on California's idyllic Coronado Island and sheltered by her conservative parents, she has always prided herself on doing the right thing, being a good girl. But in 1965 the world is changing, and she suddenly imagines a different path for her life. When her brother ships out to serve in Vietnam, she impulsively joins the Army Nurses Corps and follows his path. As green and inexperienced as the young men sent to Vietnam to fight, Frankie is overwhelmed by the chaos and destruction of war, as well as the unexpected trauma of coming home to a changed America. Frankie will also discover the true value of female friendship and the heartbreak that love can cause." | Contributed
3. Abby Jimenez: Just for the Summer
The third of Abby Jiminez 'Part of Your World' series takes the final podium spot. 'Just for the Summer' has been shelved 929,000 times. "Justin has a curse, and thanks to a Reddit thread, it's now all over the internet. Every woman he dates goes on to find their soul mate the second they break up. When a woman slides into his DMs with the same problem, they come up with a plan: They'll date each other and break up. Their curses will cancel each other's out, and they'll both go on to find the love of their lives. It's a bonkers idea...and it just might work. Emma hadn't planned that her next assignment as a traveling nurse would be in Minnesota, but she and her best friend agree that dating Justin is too good of an opportunity to pass up, especially when they get to rent an adorable cottage on a private island on Lake Minnetonka. It's supposed to be a quick fling, just for the summer. But when Emma's toxic mother shows up and Justin has to assume guardianship of his three siblings, they're suddenly navigating a lot more than they expected - including catching real feelings for each other. What if this time Fate has actually brought the perfect pair together?" | Contributed
4. Ashley Elston: First Lie Wins
With 915,000 shelvings, Ashley Elston's twisaty thriller 'First Lie Wins' takes fourth place. "Evie Porter has everything a girl could want: a doting boyfriend and a house with a picket fence. The only catch: Evie Porter doesn't exist. First comes the identity. Once given a name and location, she learns everything there is to know about the town and the people in it. Then the target: Ryan Sumner. The last piece of the puzzle is the job. But this job feels different. Ryan has gotten under her skin. And when a woman walks into town using the one thing Evie has been desperate to protect - Evie's real identity - she can't afford to make a mistake. As Evie's past begins to catch up with her, can she stay one step ahead to save her future?" | Contributed