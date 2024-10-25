Inside Scotland's first ice bar to open for Christmas celebrations

Kept to a chilly -8°C, all walls, bars, tables and decor at this unique sensory experience are made from crystal clear ice using recycled rainwater and the glasses are pure ice as well.

Edinburgh’s Christmas has just announced the (literal) coolest new bar in town - the city’s first Polar Ice Bar.

Visitors are invited to take some time to chill this festive period, at the all-new Polar Ice Bar where tables, chairs and glasses are sculpted entirely from ice.

This unique pop-up bar experience created in partnership with Hamiltons Ice Sculptors and supporting partners Essential Edinburgh, will be located on George Street in Edinburgh’s City Centre and will be kept to a chilly -8°C.

Visitors can stay cosy the whole time with warming jackets and gloves provided on arrival.

Inside the Polar Ice Bar, guests can enjoy festive alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, served in an individual pre-carved ice glass, with the first drink included in the entry ticket.

Visitors can also take in the bar’s beautiful, engraved ice walls and sculptures featuring winter forests and wildlife.

Customers can warm-up afterwards in George Street’s Coorie Inn, a brand-new Edinburgh’s Christmas attraction hosting a programme of live music, events, and festive workshops, soon to be announced.

Hamiltons Ice Sculptors’ expert artists will hand carve everything in the bar with sculptures made from crystal clear ice using recycled rainwater.

Edinburgh’s Christmas Polar Ice Bar is open to over 18s and bookable for 30-minute sessions via the Edinburgh’s Christmas website.

Unique Assembly, producers of Edinburgh’s Christmas said: “We are thrilled to present the Polar Ice Bar, a brand-new attraction for Edinburgh’s Christmas and the city that is guaranteed to get visitors in the festive spirit. Wrap-up warm and come join us for the coolest cocktail in town.”

Roddy Smith, chief executive and director of Essential Edinburgh added: “The Polar Ice Bar will be a great new attraction for George Street.

“As a brand new concept for the city centre it will draw people in to experience something completely different, and then move on to enjoy a drink in our established ‘warm’ bars and restaurants.”