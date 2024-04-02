Five of the most interesting books being released in April including Caledonian Road

Caledonian Road is Scottish author Andrew O'Hagan's latest novel. Picture: Jon Tonks/PA Wire

There are plenty of new books coming out this month which are worth getting stuck into, from Mayflies author Andrew O’Hagan's new novel to non-fiction titles such as Sociopath: A Memoir.

Here are five interesting books coming out in April.

Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne – April 11

Patric Gagne gives readers a keen insight into the mind of a real life sociopath by sharing her story, from feeling different at a young age to her escalating behaviour – petty theft, breaking and entering and stalking – as an adult. Covering relationships, her diagnosis and attempts to understand this condition in her memoir, she covers what it means to really be a sociopath.

You Are Here by David Nicholls – April 23

Perfect for those who have just finished watching One Day on Netflix, You Are Here is the latest love story from bestselling author David Nicholls. The book follows Marnie and Michael, two people who feel stuck in life, as they come together – with the help of a persistent friend – for an epic life-changing walk.

Caledonian Road by Andrew O’Hagan – April 4

Written by Andrew O’Hagan, Caledonian Road is a state-of-the-nation novel which follows a London professor’s fall from grace. After growing up as a working class boy from Glasgow, Campbell Flynn is now a well-known art historian brushing with society’s elite. Becoming fascinated with one of his students, Milo Manghasa, Flynn’s comfortable life soon turns precarious.

Dog by Rob Perry – April 25

This debut novel tells the story of Benjamin Glass, an 18-year-old with a fear of germs whose life takes a surprising turn when he is followed home and adopted by a famous greyhound.

Everything You Need to Know About the Pill (but were too afraid to ask) by Kate Muir — April 11