Louise Welsh, whose new book To The Dogs is out now. Pic: John Devlin

Now in its eighth year, a host of top talent make up the programme for the crime fiction festival.

Set to run from Tuesday, February 20 until Sunday, February 25, here are a handful of books to read from authors appearing at Granite Noir.

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell

This slow burning thriller by headliner Lisa Jewell follows podcaster Alix Summer as her life begins to unravel after she meets her “birthday twin” Josie Fair, who thinks she would be the perfect subject for Alix’s podcast. She agrees to a trial interview and as Josie entangles herself in Alix’s life, the dark secrets she’s been hiding begin to threaten everything.

Body of Truth by Marie Cassidy

Written by former pathologist Marie Cassidy, Body of Truth is her debut novel. It follows Dr Terry O’Brien who takes on the role of Ireland’s State Pathologist following the high profile murder of a true crime podcast host. In gathering evidence, Terry begins her own investigation into cold cases convinced that police are following the wrong line of inquiry, which leads her down a path filled with questions and danger.

To The Dogs by Louise Welsh

Speaking about Louise Welsh’s tenth novel, To The Dogs, Val McDermid has said: “I doubt I’ll read a better book this year.” Centring on a university professor who has raised above his former life as the son of a hardman, everything he built for himself threatens to come crashing down after his son is arrested on drugs charges and figures from his past begin to threaten his family, students and reputation.

Squeaky Clean by Callum McSorely

Having won the McIlvanney Prize for Scottish Crime Novel of the Year for this debut, Squeaky Clean is the story of largely unpopular Detective Inspector Alison McCoist. Thought to be either corrupt or useless, she becomes entangled with Davey Burnet, a carwash employee who takes the wrong car for a spin and unwittingly ends up working for the Glasgow criminal underworld.

Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater