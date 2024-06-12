Celebrated author publishes sequel to acclaimed novel, Devil’s Breath
The first in Jill Johnson’s series was loved by well-known names such as actor and comedian Ben Miller, and New York Times bestselling author, Julia Fellowes. Jill’s new novel, Hell’s Bells, is set to thrill readers once more with its gripping tale of murder, mystery and intrigue.
Eustacia Rose's life is beginning to return to normal: she is back teaching at UCL and her relationship with Matilde is blossoming. But when a man is found dead with a needle in his neck, that fragile peace begins to crumble. At an exhibition, Eustacia finds a painting of herself with a syringe next to her neck and discovers that there are other people who seem to know more about the killing than they are letting on.
The threat around Eustacia only increases as a PhD student begins to stalk and harass her to gain access to her poisonous plant collection. After Eustacia continually refuses, he contacts a lab that is illegally selling synthetic plant toxins, but turns up dead shortly after. As the body count rises, Eustacia has no choice but to investigate the deaths in earnest. But murders aren't the only thing on her mind: interactions with a new detective have caused tension with Matilde that Eustacia has no idea how to resolve.
What's more, run-ins with a mysterious white-haired women are making her recall long-buried memories. Eustacia must solve the mysteries of her past and this case if she wants to escape from this toxic situation unscathed.
Jill Johnson said of the release, “Writing and plants give me such joy and it is a pleasure that I am able to marry the two and create the unconventional world of Professor Eustacia Rose. I have always been fascinated by plants – from helping my mum grow strawberries and radishes in our gardens to studying for a degree in horticulture and design, inspiration for my writing has come from the many fascinating and incredible plants I have had the joy of learning about.
“I was delighted that Devil’s Breath was chosen as the New Book Pick by BBC 2’s Between the Covers, and I hope readers enjoy Professor Eustacia Rose’s next mystery.”