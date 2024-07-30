The longlist for the 2024 Booker Prize has been released, with five American authors among those nominated.

This year’s “Booker Dozen” features three debut novelists as well as international bestsellers such as previous Booker Prize nominee Percival Everett, whose 2001 novel was recently adapted into the Oscar nominated film American Fiction.

Just as there were four writers from Ireland nominated last year, there are six American writers featured in the 2024 Booker Prize Longlist with the only Irish work included this year by Colin Barrett.

Meanwhile authors from the UK include Sarah Perry, Samantha Harvey and British-Libyan writer Hisham Matar. Matar is another past nominee with his latest novel My Friends following the lives of students who met at university in Edinburgh after they become caught in a violent demonstration.

In addition, the 2024 longlist makes history with the first Dutch and Native American authors in its history longlisted.

The shortlist, which will include six of these novels, won’t be announced until Monday, September 16 - so here is the Booker Prize Longlist 2024 in full.

1 . Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel American author Rita Bullwinkel's debut novel, Headshot, follows eight of the United States' best teenage girl boxers as they face off against one another across a championship tournament.

2 . James by Percival Everett A reimagining of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, James is the latest work from Booker Prize nominee Percival Everett which follows an enslaved man who decides to hide on a nearby island after overhearing that he is about to be sold and separated from his wife and daughter forever.

3 . My Friends by Hisham Matar Having spent most of his life in London, British-Libyan author Hisham Matar's novel My Friends follows three friends living in political exile. After meeting at university in Edinburgh, Khaled and Mustafa find their lives changed after attending a protest. Alongside their friend Hosam, the three are bound together by a shared history.

4 . Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner American writer Rachel Kushner tells the story of an undercover agent caught between the past and the future in Creation Lake. Another previous Booker nominee, this work is part spy novel, part treatise on human history.