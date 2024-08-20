It’s become the ultimate mark of commercial success for authors - an appearance in the Sunday Times bestseller list.
The chart of the 100 books that have shifted most copies started back in 1974 and has continued ever since.
To mark the anniversary the compilers have calculated the bestselling books of the last 50 years - by looking at which have spent most time in the chart.
1. Stephen Hawking: A Brief History of Time (264 weeks)
"Was there a beginning of time? Could time run backwards? Is the universe infinite or does it have boundaries? These are just some of the questions considered in the internationally acclaimed masterpiece by the world renowned physicist - generally considered to have been one of the world's greatest thinkers. It begins by reviewing the great theories of the cosmos from Newton to Einstein, before delving into the secrets which still lie at the heart of space and time, from the Big Bang to black holes, via spiral galaxies and strong theory. To this day A Brief History of Time remains a staple of the scientific canon, and its succinct and clear language continues to introduce millions to the universe and its wonders." | Contributed
2. John Gray: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus (236 weeks)
"Once upon a time Martians and Venusians met, fell in love, and had happy relationships together because they respected and accepted their differences. Then they came to Earth and amnesia set in: They forgot they were from different planets. Based on years of successful counseling of couples and individuals, Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus has helped millions of couples transform their relationships. Now viewed as a modern classic, this timeless book has helped men and women realize how different they can be in their communication styles, their emotional needs, and their modes of behavior, and offers the secrets of communicating without conflicts, allowing couples to give intimacy every chance to grow." | Contributed
3. Delia Smith: Delia's Complete Cookery Course (225 weeks)
"The Complete Cookery Course is the book that has taken pride of place in kitchens for over 30 years.
It's a cookbook that you will return to again and again, including recipes for all-time classics like Taramasalata, Flaky Fish Pie, Christmas Pudding, crunchy Roast Potatoes, Boeuf Bourguignonne, Gratin Dauphinois and Rich Bread and Butter Pudding." | Contributed
4. Bill Bryson: Notes from a Small Island (215 weeks)
"In 1995, before leaving his much-loved home in North Yorkshire to move back to the States for a few years with his family, Bill Bryson insisted on taking one last trip around Britain, a sort of valedictory tour of the green and kindly island that had so long been his home. His aim was to take stock of the nation's public face and private parts (as it were), and to analyse what precisely it was he loved so much about a country that had produced Marmite; a military hero whose dying wish was to be kissed by a fellow named Hardy; place names like Farleigh Wallop, Titsey and Shellow Bowells; people who said 'Mustn't grumble', and 'Ooh lovely' at the sight of a cup of tea and a plate of biscuits; and Gardeners' Question Time." | Contributed