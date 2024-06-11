The much-missed writer was Britain’s best selling author in the 1990s.
Before his untimely death in 2015, Terry Pratchett had written over 70 books spanning novels, non-fiction, and collaborative works - selling upwards of 100 million copies in 43 languages.
He’s perhaps best known for 41 Discworld comic fantasy novels, the first of which was published in 1983, that display a dazzling talent for world-building and a wicked sense of humour.
Pratchettt also wrote the novel Good Omens alongside Neil Gaiman, which was recently turned into a popular television series starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.
For most of his life Pratchett wrote an average of two books a year so, with so many to choose from, it’s hard for a Pratchett beginner to know where to begin.
To help out, we’ve had a look at how the millions of readers of book website Goodreads have rated his books.
Here are the top 13.
1. Nightwatch
Top of the pile when it comes to Terry Pratchett books, according to readers, is Night Watch, with an average rating of 4.50 out of a maximum of 5 from 111,515 ratings. The 2002 book is the 29th Discworld novel and the sixth in the City Watch series. "The twenty-fifth of May is an important, sombre day in Ankh-Morpork - the anniversary of one of the city's bloodiest rebellions. But crime stops for nothing, as Commander Sam Vimes of the City Watch knows. When a notorious serial killer emerges from hiding, the chase leads the Watch to the roofs of Unseen University where a magical storm is brewing. It's a case of wrong place, very wrong time. For Vimes finds himself back in his own rough, tough past with only a killer for company and a city on the brink of revolution to contend with. But he must survive, because he has a job to do: track down the murderer and change the outcome of the rebellion. And get back to the future before his wife gives birth, of course." | Contributed
In second place is Going Postal with an average score of 4.40 out of five from 125,175 reviews. Published in 2004, it's the 33rd Discworld and the first in the Moist von Lipwig series. "Moist von Lipwig is a con artist and a fraud and a man faced with a life choice: be hanged, or put Ankh-Morpork's ailing postal service back on its feet. It's a tough decision. But he's got to see that the mail gets through, come rain, hail, sleet, dogs, the Post Office Workers' Friendly and Benevolent Society, the evil chairman of the Grand Trunk Semaphore Company, and a midnight killer. Getting a date with Adora Bell Dearheart would be nice, too..." | Contributed
With an average rating of 4.40 from 102,352 reviews, Men at Arms takes third spot. The 15th Discworld book, and the second in the City Watch series, was published in 1993. "Times are a-changing in Ankh-Morpork's Night Watch. New recruits have been hired to reflect the city's diversity, including Corporal Carrot (technically a dwarf), Lance-constable Cuddy (really a dwarf), Lance-constable Detritus (a troll), and Lance-constable Angua (a woman ... full moons aside). What's more, Captain Sam Vimes is getting married and retiring from the Watch. For good. Which is a shame, because no one knows the streets of Ankh-Morpork or its criminal underworld better than him. And someone armed and dangerous has been getting ideas about power and destiny and lost kings, committing a string of seemingly random murders across the city. The new recruits will need to learn fast..." | Contributed
The 25th Discworld book, and the second in the Industrial Revolution series, is the fourth most highly-rated Terry Pratchett book according to readers. Published in 2000, The Truth has an average rating of 4.40 from 18,735 reviews. "William de Worde has somehow found himself editor of Ankh-Morpork's first newspaper. Well, with a name like that…Launched into the world of investigative journalism, alongside reporter Sacharissa Cripslock, William soon learns that the news is a risky business. For a start, his colleagues include a band of axe-wielding dwarfs and a recovering vampire with a life-threatening passion for flash photography. It's a big news week: the most powerful man in the city has been arrested, leaving Ankh-Morpork without a leader. And a dangerous criminal organisation will do anything to control the story..." | Contributed