1 . Nightwatch

Top of the pile when it comes to Terry Pratchett books, according to readers, is Night Watch, with an average rating of 4.50 out of a maximum of 5 from 111,515 ratings. The 2002 book is the 29th Discworld novel and the sixth in the City Watch series. "The twenty-fifth of May is an important, sombre day in Ankh-Morpork - the anniversary of one of the city's bloodiest rebellions. But crime stops for nothing, as Commander Sam Vimes of the City Watch knows. When a notorious serial killer emerges from hiding, the chase leads the Watch to the roofs of Unseen University where a magical storm is brewing. It's a case of wrong place, very wrong time. For Vimes finds himself back in his own rough, tough past with only a killer for company and a city on the brink of revolution to contend with. But he must survive, because he has a job to do: track down the murderer and change the outcome of the rebellion. And get back to the future before his wife gives birth, of course." | Contributed