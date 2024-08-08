4 . Heart Bones

A stand alone novel by the author, readers think that Heart Bones is among Colleen Hoover’s best works with an average of 4.23 stars on Goodreads and more than 500,000 ratings. It follows Beyah, a young woman determined to pull herself out of poverty as she is forced to move in with her estranged father following an unexpected death. It’s at his home in Texas that she meets Samson, his neighbour and her polar opposite who she is inexplicably drawn to despite his privileged background. | Simon & Schuster