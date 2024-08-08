With more than 20 novels under her belt, for the past few years Colleen Hoover has been dominating bestseller lists with books such as Verity.
Having found fame through word of mouth promotion on sites such as TikTok – or BookTok as the community is known – in 2022 Hoover had sold more than 20 million books. In 2024 alone, Hoover has sold more than 1.8 million books and that’s without any new releases this year.
But with so many popular novels, which are her best? Based on Goodreads reviews, here are the 17 best Colleen Hoover books.
1. Reminders of Him
According to readers, 2022 release Reminders of Him is Colleen Hoover’s best book, with an average rating of 4.37 out of five stars on Goodreads across more than 1.2 million ratings. Following Kenna Rowan, a troubled young mother seeking redemption after five years in prison, this novel tells the story of her journey to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter despite her past mistakes.
| Amazon Publishing
2. Verity
CoHo’s second most popular book, it’s no surprise that Verity – with an average rating of 4.31 stars across almost 3 million ratings – is among her best works. More twisty thriller than romance novel, it tells the story of a struggling writer who uncovers bone-chilling secrets after the husband of a successful author hires her to complete the remaining books in his wife’s bestselling series when she falls ill.
| Sphere/Hachette UK
3. Hopeless
The first entry in her Hopeless series, this book is Colleen Hoover’s third best according to readers. With 600,000 ratings on Goodreads it boasts an average star rating of 4.24 out of 5. Hopeless follows two young people, Sky and Dean, each with their own devastating past. As their intense bond grows, secrets are uncovered and their lives are changed forever.
| Simon & Schuster
4. Heart Bones
A stand alone novel by the author, readers think that Heart Bones is among Colleen Hoover’s best works with an average of 4.23 stars on Goodreads and more than 500,000 ratings. It follows Beyah, a young woman determined to pull herself out of poverty as she is forced to move in with her estranged father following an unexpected death. It’s at his home in Texas that she meets Samson, his neighbour and her polar opposite who she is inexplicably drawn to despite his privileged background.
| Simon & Schuster