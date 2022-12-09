The Killers are to play a one-off special show in Scotland next year with a gig in the Scottish capital

The band announced they will play a special one-off Scottish show in 2023 at the Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds on Tuesday 29th August 2023, with support from Johnny Marr.

The summer 2023 show will mark the first time that the international superstars have ever played Scotland’s capital city.

The world famous band, formed in Las Vegas in 2003, have sold over 25 million albums, clocking up a record-breaking seven consecutive UK Number 1 albums, and headlined the world’s biggest festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.

The Killers are set to play Edinburgh next year.

They last played the UK in a sold out stadium tour following the acclaimed “Imploding The Mirage” and "Pressure Machine” albums.

The Killers played their first ever Scottish show at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in 2004, the band have gone on to become firm favourites across Scotland, and previously surprised fans by playing a midnight show at the 300-capacity venue in July 2018 after their headline slot at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

The Killers Edinburgh: Presale details and general sale

Tickets will go on presale from 2pm on Friday 9th December, with users with a Gigs in Scotland account being able to open access presale from 9am on Saturday 10th December.