Outlander star visiting Scottish theatres to play Poirot in Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile

A new stage production of Agatha Christie's Death On The Nile is coming to Scottish theatres

Outlander star Mark Hadfield has said he's “delighted and excited” to be playing Hercule Poirot in a new production of Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile.

Director Lucy Bailey’s staging of the classic novel - which comes to the Theatre Royal in Glasgow next February before visiting Abereen's His Majesty’s Theatre and Edinburgh's Festival Theatre - sees Hadfield stepping into the shoes of Belgium's most famous fictional detective.

Set on a cruise under the Egyptian sun, Death On The Nile follows Poirot as he investigates a murder that interrupts a honeymoon voyage.

The production marks the European premiere of Ludwig’s version, following previous tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express.

“I am delighted and excited to be playing the iconic role of Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile, directed by Lucy Bailey and produced by Fiery Angel,” said Hadfield, who plays the Archibald Campbell in Outlander.

“I’m also thrilled that this production, adapted by Ken Ludwig, will be touring the UK & Ireland, and have no doubt that it will be enjoyed by both those who already admire Christie’s genius and those yet to discover it.”

One of the best-loved mystery novels of all time, Death On The Nile was reviewed by The Scotsman shortly after its publication in 1937.

The review finished by saying finished by saying that “the author has again constructed the neatest of plots, wrapped it round with distracting circumstances, and presented it to what should be an appreciative public.”

Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, Tue 24 - Sat 28 February, www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, Tue 17 - Sat 21 February, www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Tue 24 - Sat 28 March, www.capitaltheatres.com