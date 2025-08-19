Edinburgh Art Festival reviews: Robert Powell | Aqsa Arif | Victoria Crowe | Siân Davey

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Powell: Hall of Hours, Edinburgh Printmakers ★★★★★

Aqsa Arif: Raindrops of Rani, Edinburgh Printmakers ★★★★

Victoria Crowe at 80: Decades, Scottish Gallery, Edinburgh ★★★★

Siân Davey: The Garden, Stills, Edinburgh ★★★★

Time is a premium commodity during the Edinburgh Festivals. On the Fringe, most shows last an hour and woe betide those who overrun their time slot. Meanwhile, in the background, a bigger clock ticks: make the most of this while you can - soon it will be gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall of Hours by Robert Powell at Edinburgh Printmakers | Alan Dimmick

All this is to say: do find time to get to Edinburgh Printmakers to see Robert Powell’s deeply impressive exhibition on the theme of time. The centrepiece is a 4.5m-high, fully functioning clock, a device of spinning dials and swinging pendulums adorned with prints and copper etching plates, with people, animals and mythical creatures.

Powell is an astounding draughtsman and printmaker, a master of detail, whose work touches on satire, history and fantasy and has been compared to Hogarth, Ensor and Hieronymous Bosch. It overflows with learning, ideas and imagination, but - though he has been working with this theme for some time - I’ve never seen him attempt anything on this scale.

In this show, he has the space to look at time from many different angles: how it has been quantified and measured through history and across cultures; mythology; childhood; ageing; climate change. From somewhere in the works of the giant clock we can hear a sequence of voices, a sound work featuring a range of people from Powell’s five-year-old son to his 95-year-old grandmother each chanting “tick-tock, tick-tock” in their own way. Time, then, is different for each of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining walls of the gallery are hung with individual prints and print series which address aspects of the theme. The medieval Book of Hours was an important reference point, but as usual Powell makes the form his own with two sets of 12 images, House of Day and House of Night.

While many of these works are full of detail, from fantastical architecture to strange picnic scenes, he can do close-ups too. The Chimes is an intriguing composition, showing a small crowd listening to a violinist, though most of the picture is filled with the yellow wall behind them. In The Human Hourglass, a pale figure lies in an improbably high four-poster bed, attended by two worried-looking flunkies. Time is also about mortality.

The show is full of stories like these, from the ornate reliquary containing “one split moment of 15th February 2020 around half past eight” to the set of copper bells made by Powell’s father, a metalsmith, which viewers are invited to play. There is really too much to see, and perhaps that, too, is a reflection on time.

Installation view of Raindrops of Rani by Aqsa Arif at Edinburgh Printmakers | Alan Dimmick

Meanwhile, in the upper gallery, Scottish-Pakistani artist Aqsa Arif presents another ambitious body of work with a more-is-more aesthetic. At the centre of the show is a 17-minute film which takes inspiration from the fact that Arif’s family, who came to Scotland as asylum seekers, were housed in a high-rise flat in Prospecthill Circus, Glasgow, the location used in 2006 for Sony Bravia’s big-budget paint commercial featuring 70,000 litres of exploding paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into this she places Heer, from the Punjabi love story Heer Ranjha, as Heera, a displaced mother with a teenage daughter, whose home is flooded with multicoloured paint. We’re definitely in the territory of myth, with Heera’s elaborate costume and rope-like braids, but the film is also a portrait of unease and disorientation in a foreign land, and a daughter, Sohni, who adapts more quickly than her mother, who stays in the house clinging to traditions from the past.

Images from and relating to the film blossom out across the walls. A series of screen-printed textiles are further embellished with embroidery and placed in multi-layered, shiny, laser-cut frames. Rich coloured patterns and photographs are printed onto velvet. Everywhere you look, there’s a surfeit of colour and pattern, celebrating a decorative tradition which reconnects with Arif’s family origins, but is also defiantly contemporary, very much here and now.

Detail from Threshold Between Sky and Sea, Known and Unknown, by Victoria Crowe | Courtesy of the artist / Scottish Gallery

Victoria Crowe’s 80th birthday show for the Scottish Gallery marks time in a different way. In the lower gallery, there is a mini-retrospective, featuring work from six decades, the earliest an abstracted horse and rider form inspired by Uccello’s The Battle of San Romano which was in her first show at the Scottish Gallery in 1969. There are early paintings of Kittleyknowe in the Pentlands, where she settled, including a surprising geometrical piece called Summer House in Winter.

There are several works from her series, A Shepherd’s Life, about her neighbour Jenny Armstrong, including a moving painting of the interior of Jenny’s cottage after her death in which her empty hospital-style bed sits amid the detritus of ordinary life. There are portraits of Crowe’s son and daughter, still lifes in which the objects are invested with meaning, Venetian landscapes, tree sihouettes, a firey strelitzia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All these trace the lines of continuity in her work, but there is change as well, because the upper floor is dedicated to work completed in the last few years. There are paintings from Orkney, where Crowe spent time in 2022 on a residency supported by the RSA. Here, she painted a very different kind of landscape, slivers of land between immense skies and sea silvered by the moon. In several small moonlit skyscapes, she adopts a style not unlike pointillism in order to achieve the intensity of light and tone she was looking for.

In the last two years, she returned to painting the Pentlands five decades after she first painted them. She is still drawn to snow and the abstract patterns it creates, but now she approaches it with the skills and vision of a mature artist. The large oil painting Higher Reaches is a triumphant capturing of light on snow, leaving the viewer uncertain whether she is below looking up or above looking down, where the hillside ends and the sky begins. While still descriptive, particularly in its textures, it leans into abstraction perhaps more than anything else she has done.

The Garden II by Siân Davey at Stills | Siân Davey

Siân Davey’s project The Garden, being shown in Scotland for the first time at Stills, documents a moment in time. As the pandemic took hold, the artist and her son set about creating a wild flower garden in the neglected backyard of their Devon home. As a multicoloured forest of flowers grew, Davey invited into the garden friends, neighbours, family members, passers-by and photographed them there.

A psychotherapist before she became an artist, Davey created the garden as a safe space where people could be themselves and be present to whatever they were feeling. While we know nothing about her subjects apart from their first names, they communicate themselves powerfully: lovers and parents and children are captured in moments of unexpectedly candid intimacy. Some people are photographed nude, others fully clothed. Some are lost in their own thoughts, others meet the camera’s eye defiantly, a few just go to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of turning woodenly self-conscious, as many people do in front of a camera, Davey’s subjects blossom. However, while there is a relaxed vibe to many of these photographs, behind them there is clearly an exacting eye.

The Garden project is now ended. The images already have a hint of nostalgia about them, like memories of a summer where the sun always shone. But life must go on, and these people will now be at a different place in their stories. The photographs (and Super8 film) record the brief moments when time stood still in a safe place of joy and connection.

Robert Powell: Hall of Hours and Aqsa Arif: Raindrops of Rani both run until 2 November; Victoria Crowe at 80: Decades and Siân Davey: The Garden until 30 August.