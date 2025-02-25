Oil rig horror Still Wakes The Deep leads 2025 Ukie Video Game Awards nominees

Set aboard an oil rig off the north coast of Scotland, Still Wakes the Deep is up for several awards including UK Game of the year.

The shortlist for the Ukie Video Game Awards 2025 is out, with top nominees including a horror set off the north coast of Scotland.

Based aboard an oil rig in the North Sea, Still Wakes the Deep is up for three awards - including UK Game of the Year - alongside Thank Goodness You're Here!, an adventure game set in a bizarre Northern English town.

Now in its second year, during the 2024 awards Scottish developer Sad Owl Studios won UK Game of the Year and Best UK console game for adventure title Viewfinder.

Developed by Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder won UK Game of the Year and Best UK console game during the 2024 Ukie Video Game Awards. | Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful

Other winners included Football Manager 24, which took home the prize for Best UK PC game, developer Sumo Digital, and Still Wakes the Deep publisher Secret Mode.

Here are all of the nominees for the 2025 Ukie Video Game Awards:

Best UK mobile game

Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive)

Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo games)

Paper Trail (Newfangled Games)

A screenshot from Best UK mobile game nominee Paper Trail. | Newfangled Games

Best UK console game

LEGO Horizon Adventures (Studio Gobo)

Still Wakes the Deep (The Chinese Room)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)

Best PC game

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Revolution Software)

Still Wakes the Deep (The Chinese Room)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged is nominated in the 2025 Ukie Video Game Awards. | Revolution Software

Best UK mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR)

Arcade Paradise VR (Nosebleed Interactive)

Just Dance VR (Soul Assembly)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab42)

Sustainability champion

Jennifer Estaris (Ustwo Games)

Playground Games

Trailmix Games

Diversity and inclusion champion

Code Coven

Liz Prince

Women in Games

Best UK developer

FuturLab

Sumo Digital

Ustwo Games

Real oil rigs such as Ninian Central, Beryl Alpha and various Brent platforms inspired Still Wakes The Deep's fictional Beira D. | Secret Mode / The Chinese Room

Best UK publisher

Chucklefish

Playstack

Secret Mode

Rising star

Coal Supper

Spilt Milk Studios

Tanglewood Games

UK Game of the year

Planet Coaster 2 (Frontier Developments)

Still Wakes the Deep (Sumo Digital)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)

The winners of the Ukie Video Game Awards 2025 will be announced on Tuesday, March 4 during an awards dinner at the Museum of London.