Oil rig horror Still Wakes The Deep leads 2025 Ukie Video Game Awards nominees
The shortlist for the Ukie Video Game Awards 2025 is out, with top nominees including a horror set off the north coast of Scotland.
Based aboard an oil rig in the North Sea, Still Wakes the Deep is up for three awards - including UK Game of the Year - alongside Thank Goodness You're Here!, an adventure game set in a bizarre Northern English town.
Now in its second year, during the 2024 awards Scottish developer Sad Owl Studios won UK Game of the Year and Best UK console game for adventure title Viewfinder.
Other winners included Football Manager 24, which took home the prize for Best UK PC game, developer Sumo Digital, and Still Wakes the Deep publisher Secret Mode.
Here are all of the nominees for the 2025 Ukie Video Game Awards:
Best UK mobile game
- Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive)
- Monument Valley 3 (Ustwo games)
- Paper Trail (Newfangled Games)
Best UK console game
- LEGO Horizon Adventures (Studio Gobo)
- Still Wakes the Deep (The Chinese Room)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
Best PC game
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Revolution Software)
- Still Wakes the Deep (The Chinese Room)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
Best UK mixed reality game (VR, AR, XR)
- Arcade Paradise VR (Nosebleed Interactive)
- Just Dance VR (Soul Assembly)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab42)
Sustainability champion
- Jennifer Estaris (Ustwo Games)
- Playground Games
- Trailmix Games
Diversity and inclusion champion
- Code Coven
- Liz Prince
- Women in Games
Best UK developer
- FuturLab
- Sumo Digital
- Ustwo Games
Best UK publisher
- Chucklefish
- Playstack
- Secret Mode
Rising star
- Coal Supper
- Spilt Milk Studios
- Tanglewood Games
UK Game of the year
- Planet Coaster 2 (Frontier Developments)
- Still Wakes the Deep (Sumo Digital)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! (Coal Supper)
The winners of the Ukie Video Game Awards 2025 will be announced on Tuesday, March 4 during an awards dinner at the Museum of London.
Kicking off at 5.30pm, the event will be delivered in partnership with Green Man Gaming.
