Vets save dog's life after his heart stopped following car crash

A dog owner has thanked vets for their lifesaving actions after his beloved pet was injured in a road accident and his heart stopped multiple times during surgery.

Six-year-old cocker spaniel Dougal was on a walk when he slid off an icy pavement and was hit by a passing car.

He was referred to Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Specialists Scotland (VSS) in Livingston, where the expert team discovered his front leg was fractured badly, involving the wrist.

Dougal underwent surgery to fuse the wrist, called pancarpal arthrodesis (PCA), but while under anaesthetic his heart stopped several times and surgery was postponed.

Anne French, specialist in veterinary cardiology at VSS, carried out an investigation which found bruising to Dougal’s heart which was sustained when he was hit.

Anne said: “Dougal was hospitalised with us for several days to give time for any bruising of the heart to improve. A few days later, the PCA surgery was attempted and again under anaesthesia Dougal developed a slow heart rate and his heart kept stopping for prolonged periods.

“We had to use an external pacer to look after Dougal’s heart while we completed surgery on his leg.

The leg recovered well, however, tests revealed Dougal’s heart continued to stop for up to 10 seconds at a time. After discussions with his owner, the decision was made to implant a permanent pacemaker which has now helped resolve his heart problems.

Owner James Springthorpe from Broxburn said: “When we were told his heart had stopped and surgery had to be postponed, we were devastated. We knew, however, he was in good hands at VSS.

“The surgery to repair his leg was very complex and with the added concern over his heart it was an awful time for my wife and I. We thought we would lose him but Anne French and her team did an amazing job under very difficult circumstances.”

Due to his active nature, Dougal was calmed with sedatives in the weeks after his pacemaker was implanted to ensure the lead did not become displaced.

James added: “Thank you to VSS, they are a wonderful, dedicated team who have got Dougal back to his old self. Nothing gets in his way now!”

