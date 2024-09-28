Two Scottish towns revealed as best destinations for a writers' retreat

Rural, peaceful and nature-filled getaways can be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to sparking creativity - in fact, 47% of UK staycation goers have shared an interest in peaceful retreats and 37% are aiming to reconnect with nature this autumn, according to new research from holidaycottages.co.uk.

With this in mind, holiday letting agents holidaycottages.co.uk have revealed the top destinations perfect for sparking creativity including two Scottish towns, Melrose and Wigtown.

Nestled beneath the majestic triple peaks of the Eildon Hills, Melrose offers an ideal retreat for writers seeking creative inspiration in a quiet setting. The town is also a five-minute drive to Abbotsford, Sir Walter Scott’s home which is open for visitors to explore and gain insight into his life and work.

The town's natural beauty is a writer's dream, with 30 scenic walking trails that wind through breathtaking landscapes, including the serene Priorwood Garden. Melrose offers the perfect environment to recharge and spark creativity, whether it's the peace of the Scottish countryside or a quiet stroll that inspires your next bestseller.

Scottish Borders

Wigtown, known as the Book Town of Scotland, is another fantastic destination for aspiring writers, offering a vibrant literary atmosphere steeped in history and culture. With a rich connection to literature, Wigtown hosts the annual Wigtown Book Festival, attracting authors, poets, and book lovers from around the world. The town is home to 15 independent bookstores, including the iconic The Bookshop, Scotland’s largest second-hand bookstore.

Beyond its bookstores, Wigtown’s natural beauty offers endless opportunities for writers seeking creative inspiration. The nearby Wigtown Bay Local Nature Reserve, Scotland’s largest, provides stunning views of tidal flats and salt marshes, ideal for a peaceful walk to clear your mind and spark new ideas.

For those looking for the perfect stays while on their writers' retreat Lauder Courtyard Cottage in Melrose and Ewebank in Wigtown are the perfect properties. The latter only three miles away from the beach for those looking for a seaside getaway.

Other towns that made it as the best destinations for a writers' retreat include the historic Warwickshire town of Stratford-up0n-Avon, the Welsh book town of Hay-on-Wye, and the Cumbrian Sedbergh.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk says: "As the demand for peaceful, inspiring staycation destinations continues to rise, there are many benefits to exploring new areas, their cultures, and their landscapes. The rejuvenating power of visiting a new destination, and creating new experiences, can spark creativity, meaning many writers may seek out destinations where they can disconnect and truly immerse themselves in their craft.