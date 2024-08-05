The Greatest Magic Show

By Richard Sullivan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:59 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
Following an overwhelming demand for tickets in 2023; this Fringe Family Sensation are returning for Edinburgh Fringe at the magnificent Palais Du Variete, Assembly George Square Gardens.

'A Rollicking Roller-Coaster Ride!' ****½ (TheWest.com.au). 'This is the show to see!' **** (Entertainment-Now.com).

This sell-out sensation of the past three years is set to return with more whimsical wonders than ever before! Having garnered international acclaim performing at the biggest arts festivals across the globe, stars Sam, Justin and the enchanting Ringmaster are returning once again to the Edinburgh Fringe with brand-new illusions direct from a Las Vegas stage! This is a family-friendly spectacle not to be missed! Free magic wand on entry!

Catch The Greatest Magic Show at Palais Du Variete, Assembly George Square Gardens August 5-26.

Get your tickets here: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/577-the-greatest-magic-show

